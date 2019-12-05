THE YACHT HARBOR ASSOCIATION (TYHA) PRESENTS THE 2019 TOWERGATE SUPERYACHT MARINA OF THE YEAR AWARD TO IGY MARINA’S YACHT HAVEN GRANDE ‘FOR A SECOND TIME’

/EIN News/ -- St. Thomas, USVI, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRESS RELEASE | September 26th, 2019

September 25th, 2019 - IGY Marina’s Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas USVI received more acknowledgment of its marina’s team drive for excellence from the marine industry and its customers by being named ‘Towergate’s Superyacht Marina of the Year’, Yacht Haven Grande is the only marina in the world to have received this prestigious award twice. This achievement is following the recent elevation of Yacht Haven Grande’s status as a 5 Gold Anchor Marina to the coveted 5 Platinum Anchor level.

Over the last few months berth holders all over the world have been placing their votes for their favorite marina, in Towergate Marina of the Year 2019. The Yacht Harbor Association (TYHA), one of the oldest international yachting associations in the world, worked closely with partner Towergate Insurance to recognize the best of over 160 Gold Anchor accredited marinas from round the world.

Upon receiving the news of this award, Kenny Jones MBE, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at IGY Marinas stated, “I am very proud that the marina team at Yacht Haven Grande have set such a high standard of service that yacht crew, captains, owners and guests have acknowledged their level of dedication by voting Yacht Haven Grande as the best.”

“The team at Yacht Haven Grande – as well as our larger IGY family - have worked tirelessly to provide a second home for our yachts and guests” states Phil Blake, General Manager of Yacht Haven Grande, “The double accolade of Platinum status and Superyacht Marina of the Year is a wonderful testament to the IGY customer ethos, and our commitment to servicing the unique needs of the world’s largest yachts”.

Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas is one of the busiest ports during the Caribbean winter season and is a dedicated superyacht marina capable of taking vessels up to 656 ft. (200m). Their greatest feat is that they are the only marina in the world, to have receive this award twice, and considering challenges faced by the IGY in the recovery after the 2017 hurricanes in the Caribbean this is an amazing achievement.

St. Thomas and the rest of the IGY Caribbean facilities have not only bounced back from massive Category Five Storms, but surpassed expectations by showing the world that IGY teams are dedicated to being a world leader in the yachting industry.

“At IGY Marinas our goal is to continually raise the standard for the superyacht experience at all of our global locations,” remarks Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas, “This recognition validates our efforts and we look forward to delivering for our

customers everyday regardless to the inherent challenges posed at our island locations.”

Along with Yacht Haven Grande efforts being recognised at the award ceremony held in Southampton International Yacht Show, IGY’s Marina Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Yacht Club Isle De Sol (St Maarten) and Rodney Bay Marina (St Lucia) were also award their 5 Gold Anchor accreditation.

