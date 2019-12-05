Middlesex Water Company CFO to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Water Conference

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced today that Chief Financial Officer, A. Bruce O’Connor, will be among water industry leadership presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Water Conference in New York City on Thursday, December 12, 2019.



Mr. O’Connor’s presentation is expected to include the Company’s financial performance and operational highlights as well as a focus on the Middlesex strategic capital program Water For Tomorrow®. The event will bring together water industry leadership, regulators, investors and other key industry stakeholders for an in depth discussion on the state of the water industry, sustainable infrastructure investing and the current regulatory landscape.

Middlesex Water’s presentation from the 2019 Water Conference will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website www.middlesexwater.com under News & Events following the event.

About Middlesex Water Company

Organized in 1897, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies. For additional information regarding Middlesex Water Company, visit the Company's Web site at www.middlesexwater.com or call (732) 634-1500.

Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President - Corporate Affairs

Middlesex Water Company

(732) 638-7549

www.middlesexwater.com







