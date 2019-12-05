Net Element Launches Netevia Rewards

/EIN News/ --



Card-linked loyalty rewards program increases merchant’s conversion rates and revenues

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) (“Net Element” or the “Company”), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale (“POS”), e-commerce and mobile devices, announces the launch of Netevia Rewards, its card-linked loyalty rewards program.

Netevia Rewards is a card linked loyalty application integrated with the POS terminal at brick and mortar merchants. A customer easily enrolls (linking their card & opting in) and pays with a single credit card swipe during their initial credit card payment with a merchant. All future card payments are seamlessly tracked and rewarded. Simplicity of use for both the customer and the business differentiates Netevia Rewards from other loyalty platforms. In addition, Netevia Reward’s CRM tools can automatically send relevant offers to customers based on their SKU data to increase performance and referrals. Greater conversion combined with data driven messaging should yield higher revenues for merchants.

The Netevia Rewards application presents an enrollment opportunity on every initial credit card swipe. Combined with the instant reward, customer conversion rates can be much higher than that of ordinary methods. Its automated CRM Tools categorize customers based on spending performance and behaviors. Based on the actionable data, targeted and relevant offers are sent to customers which are measured for increased spend and redemption rates.

Netevia Rewards Highlights:

- Superior Conversion Rate - eReceipt Offers - Instant & Accrued Rewards - 3rd Party marketing integration - Customized Rewards Model - Data Driven CRM Campaigns - Electronic PunchCard - Mobile Wallet Adoption - Integrated Loyalty Redemption - Customer Reviews - Multiple Card Linking - Cross Promotional Offers - Customer Lifetime Value Calculation - Data in Real Time and Aggregate - SKU Tracking - Top Selling Items - Employee Performance - Spend & Frequency Analytics - Incremental Reporting - Poor Rating Notification - Re-engage missing customers - Enrollment conversion - Member VS Non-Member Spend - Redemption Analytics - Baseline vs. Improved Customer Performance - Offer/Deal Marketing Statistics

"Netevia Rewards as well as new products we will be announcing to the market next year aim to empower our small business customers with effective, value-added services and marketing tools to help them make smarter decisions about their customers and increase sales,” commented Vlad Sadovskiy, president of integrated payments for Net Element.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., the Company aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using various technology solutions and Aptito, our cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 and 2018 Technology Fast 500™. In 2017 we were recognized by South Florida Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.NetElement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. An example of such risk and uncertainty is whether the Netevia Rewards will result in greater customer conversion rates or yield higher revenues for merchants and whether the Netevia Rewards application will gain traction and be a success for the Company. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; and (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Contact:

Net Element, Inc.

+1 (786) 923-0502

www.netelement.com

Media@NetElement.com



