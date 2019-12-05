CentralSquare Marketing Team Receives PRSA’s 2019 Phoenix Award

CentralSquare’s marketing team was recognized by the Public Relations Society of America’s Georgia Chapter (PRSA) as the winner in Marketing - Business to Business Product Category

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, a leading provider of public sector technology, was recently named the winner of a 2019 Phoenix Award in the Marketing – Business to Business Product Category. Recognizing the company’s work in marketing and PR efforts throughout the past year, the award was presented during the annual PRSA Phoenix Award gala in Atlanta.

The Phoenix Awards recognize programs and projects demonstrating excellence in marketing and PR. All organizations are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 239 nominations from organizations of all sizes, and in virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Media Relations – Business to Business or Consumer Products, Feature Stories, Executive Communications, Websites/New Digital Platform, Creative Tactics and Best Use of Social Stories, among others. Submissions were based on research, planning, execution and evaluation, and CentralSquare was one of two finalists announced in its category.

The Georgia Chapter PRSA panel of judges noted how CentralSquare “reinvents the public sector technology market.” CentralSquare CEO Simon Angove said, “We are proud of the comprehensive marketing program that we have built at CentralSquare. Our marketing team is differentiated by both their analytical sophistication and continuous focus on connecting with customers and prospects using multiple channels.”

CentralSquare Chief Marketing Officer Jatin Atre said, “We are relentlessly focused on building the world’s best business-to-government marketing team. We have assembled a team of best-in-class professionals who not only manage all aspects of demand generation, but also have created thought provoking brand-building campaigns such as ShareBlueSmiles and GovtThink.com. We are excited to see this recognition for our work, and it is the hard work of each member of the marketing team that is reflected in this award.”

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu CentralSquare Technologies 800-727-8088 media@centralsquare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.