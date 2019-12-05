Tauriga Sciences, Inc. to Develop a Cannabigerol CBG Infused Product to Complement its Existing CBD Infused Edibles Product Line(s)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced its plans to develop a Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Infused product to complement its existing Cannabidiol (“CBD”) Isolate Infused product line(s): Tauri-Gum™ and Tauri-Gummies™. The Company may, alternatively, decide to acquire a CBG Infused product or product line – should such opportunity prove synergistic with existing business activities and infrastructure.



Cannabigerol (“CBG”) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that plays an important role in the biochemistry of the cannabis plant. CBG acts as a chemical precursor to other cannabinoids such as THC and CBD. This conversion typically takes place 6-8 weeks in the flowering cycle. CBG is present only in trace amounts in most cannabis strains, however some hemp strains are specifically cultivated to generate higher yields of this cannabinoid.

CBG holds promise to be a key constituent in the overall medicinal benefits cannabis may provide. As cannabis research continues to rapidly evolve, CBG may emerge as one of the most therapeutically applicable and diverse cannabinoids to offer a wide range of possible remedies.

CBG is not scheduled by the UN Convention on Psychotropic Substances. In the United States, it is not a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act as long as it is not produced from the controlled parts of the cannabis plant.

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “Over the past 18 months, the Company has established a considerable Research and Development infrastructure and capacity. With respect to the industry landscape and overall retail marketplace, the Company believes that the timing is prudent to develop or acquire a CBG Infused product offering as a diversification to Tauriga’s existing product lines. The Company places great emphasis on staying ahead of the curve and being innovative as opposed to reactionary.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. On November 24, 2019 the Company announced the expansion of its product line with the introduction of a 15mg Vegan CBD Infused gummy, branded under the name: Tauri-Gummies™. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com .

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

CONTACT INFORMATION



Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

Attachment

TAUG Diagram Illustrating the Molecular Structure of Cannabigerol (“CBG”)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.