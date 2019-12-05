Densify Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Densify , the leader in the Cloud & Container Resource Management software market, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program. The APN Global Startup is a unique “white glove” support and go-to-market (GTM) Program for selected startup APN Partners, so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startup Program, Densify has to meet pre-defined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.



The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, Densify will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

“AWS is enabling our many shared customers to achieve their business goals in the cloud,” said Gerry Smith, CEO, Densify. “We are proud to join the APN Global Startup Program and deepen our relationship with AWS.”

Densify provides cloud and container resource management using patented machine learning that learns the user’s cloud workloads’ usage patterns and makes recommendations on precisely which type of workloads to purchase. With pre-packaged reporting and analysis, customers gain immediate visibility into their cloud and container spend and usage, are able to run applications better, and select the right workloads. Densify’s relationship with AWS can help customers to be kept up to date with the latest developments from AWS while achieving a continually optimized cloud process.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth.

About Densify

Densify is the developer of Cloe, the most advanced patented Cloud & Container Resource Management technology. Densify’s software capabilities give the world’s largest organizations the ability to automate cloud and container workload management, improve application performance, allowing them to proactively select cloud resources in the most financially prudent way. With Densify, Cloud Engineers, IT Finance teams and Container platform owners are able to ensure that applications continuously get the optimal resources they need at the lowest possible spend.

