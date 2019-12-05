Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Despite a $42 Million Loss on Extinguishment of Debt, Pretax Income was Roughly Breakeven

Pretax Income, Excluding Loss on Extinguishment of Debt and Land Related Charges, was $45 Million

Total Revenues Increased 16% Year-over-Year

15% Year-over-Year Expansion in Consolidated Community Count

Consolidated Contracts Grew 34% Year-over-Year

MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2019.

﻿RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD AND YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2019:

Total revenues increased 16.1% to $713.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with $614.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For the year ended October 31, 2019, total revenues increased to $2.02 billion compared with $1.99 billion in the same period during the prior fiscal year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.5% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 16.5% during the prior year’s fourth quarter. For the year ended October 31, 2019, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.2% compared with 15.2% last year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.9% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 19.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Sequentially, on the same basis, gross margin increased 50 basis points from 18.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2019, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.1% compared with 18.4% in the previous fiscal year.



Total SG&A was $53.9 million, or 7.6% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared `with $50.8 million, or 8.3% of total revenues, in the same quarter one year ago. For fiscal 2019, total SG&A was $233.1 million, or 11.6% of total revenues, compared with $228.8 million, or 11.5% of total revenues, in the prior fiscal year.



Interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $43.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with $39.4 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the year ended October 31, 2019, interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $165.9 million compared with $161.0 million last year.



Income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $8.4 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 compared with $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. For fiscal 2019, income from unconsolidated joint ventures was $28.9 million compared with $24.0 million in the same period a year ago.



Including a $42.4 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, loss before income taxes for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 was $0.6 million compared with income of $48.1 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For fiscal 2019, the loss before income taxes was $39.7 million compared with income of $8.1 million during same period of fiscal 2018.



Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt, was $44.5 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with income before these items of $50.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For fiscal 2019, income before income taxes, excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt, was $9.9 million compared with income before these items of $20.4 million during all of fiscal 2018.



Net loss was $1.8 million, or $0.30 per common share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with net income of $46.2 million, or $7.75 per common share, during the same quarter a year ago. For fiscal 2019, net loss was $42.1 million, or $7.06 per common share, compared with net income of $4.5 million, or $0.73 per common share, in the same period during fiscal 2018.



Consolidated contracts per community increased 15.9% to 9.5 contracts per community for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 8.2 contracts per community in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures (1) , increased 9.6% to 9.1 contracts per community for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 compared with 8.3 contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, in last year’s fourth quarter.



, increased 9.6% to 9.1 contracts per community for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 compared with 8.3 contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, in last year’s fourth quarter. The consolidated community count was 141 as of October 31, 2019. This was a 14.6% year-over-year increase from 123 communities at the end of the prior year’s fourth quarter. As of the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 162 communities. This was a 14.1% year-over-year increase compared with 142 communities at October 31, 2018.



The number of consolidated contracts increased 34.0% to 1,345 homes, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, compared with 1,004 homes during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. The number of contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2019, increased 25.9% to 1,479 homes from 1,175 homes for the same quarter last year.



The number of consolidated contracts increased 14.3% to 5,340 homes, during the year ended October 31, 2019, compared with 4,671 homes in the previous fiscal year. During all of fiscal 2019, the number of contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 5,976 homes, an increase of 7.8% from 5,543 homes during the same period in fiscal 2018.



For November 2019, consolidated contracts per community were 2.9 compared with 2.2 for the same month one year ago. During November 2019, the number of consolidated contracts increased 41.8% to 404 homes from 285 homes in November 2018.



The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of October 31, 2019, increased 18.0% to $880.1 million compared with $745.6 million as of October 31, 2018. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of October 31, 2019, was $1.04 billion, an increase of 6.7% compared with $976.3 million as of October 31, 2018.



Consolidated deliveries were 1,709 homes for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, a 16.7% increase compared with 1,465 homes during the same quarter a year ago. For the quarter ended October 31, 2019, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 6.8% to 1,941 homes compared with 1,818 homes during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.



Consolidated deliveries were 4,946 homes in all of fiscal 2019, a 2.0% increase compared with 4,847 homes in the same period in fiscal 2018. For the year ended October 31, 2019, deliveries, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased slightly to 5,713 homes compared with 5,758 homes in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



The contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 21% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared with 23% for the same quarter one year ago. The contract cancellation rate for contracts including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures was 22% for both the three months ended October 31, 2019 and the same quarter in fiscal 2018.

(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our single community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

REFINANCED OR EXCHANGED OVER $800 MILLION OF DEBT AND EXTENDED MATURITIES:

The Company issued $350.0 million of 7.75% Senior Secured 1.125 Lien Notes due 2026 in part for cash and in part in exchange for, and cash payments made in connection with, the exchange of $221.0 million of existing 10% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 and $114.0 million of existing 10.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and exchanged $99.6 million of existing 10.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 for $103.1 million of 11.25% Senior Secured 1.5 Lien Notes due 2026.

The Company also issued $282.3 million of 10.5% Senior Secured 1.25 Lien Notes due 2026, the net proceeds of which, together with cash on hand, were used to refinance its 9.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2020, 2.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2021, and 5.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2021.



Additionally, the Company entered into a $125.0 million 7.75% secured first lien revolver maturing in December 2022 to replace its prior 10.0% secured first lien revolver, which had revolving commitments terminating in December 2019.



LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2019:

Total liquidity at the end of the of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $275.9 million, which is above the $245 million upper end of our target range.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, approximately 2,400 lots were put under option or acquired in 35 communities, including unconsolidated joint ventures.



As of October 31, 2019, consolidated lots controlled totaled 29,378; which, based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, equaled a 5.9 years supply.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“The fourth quarter was illustrative of our efforts towards achieving our growth strategy. We experienced solid double-digit percentage gains in deliveries, total revenues, community count, contracts, backlog and contracts per community,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our adjusted pretax profit of $45 million for the quarter beat consensus estimates and made us profitable on this basis for the full year. Our increased level of revenues and the resultant lower SG&A expense ratio for the fourth quarter demonstrate the benefits of leveraging our SG&A expenses with higher revenues. We are encouraged by the current housing environment and economic backdrop which we believe should allow us to execute on our objectives.”

J. Larry Sorsby, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President commented, “During the fourth quarter, we took steps to significantly improve our capital structure and better position the Company to execute on our growth strategy. We successfully exchanged or refinanced over $800 million of debt. We eliminated all maturities until 2022 and pushed out over 50% of the debt maturing in 2022 and 2024. Additionally, we simplified the capital structure by creating a single collateral pool for all secured debt holders. The long-term benefits of extending our debt maturities far outweighed the short-term impact of the $42 million charge for the early extinguishment of debt. At the end of the fourth quarter, we had $276 million of liquidity, which enables us to continue to invest in new land to further our community count, revenues and profitability growth in the future.”

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt to (loss) income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $131.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, $19.9 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million of availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2019.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (3) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (4) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (5) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (6) changes in credit ratings; (7) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (8) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (9) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor including due to changes in trade policies, such as the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products, and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; (10) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (11) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (12) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (13) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (14) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (15) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (16) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (17) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (18) levels of competition; (19) successful identification and integration of acquisitions; (20) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (21) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (22) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (23) geopolitical risks, terrorist acts and other acts of war; (24) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; (25) information technology failures and data security breaches; (26) negative publicity; and (27) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2019 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $713,590 $614,811 $2,016,916 $1,991,233 Costs and expenses (1) 680,116 581,998 2,043,080 1,999,584 Loss on extinguishment of debt (42,436 ) (1,830 ) (42,436 ) (7,536 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 8,376 17,134 28,932 24,033 (Loss) income before income taxes (586 ) 48,117 (39,668 ) 8,146 Income tax provision 1,221 1,939 2,449 3,626 Net (loss) income $(1,807 ) $46,178 $(42,117 ) $4,520 Per share data: Basic: Net (loss) income per common share $(0.30 ) $7.75 $(7.06 ) $0.73 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (2) 5,982 5,957 5,968 5,941 Assuming dilution: Net (loss) income per common share $(0.30 ) $7.34 $(7.06 ) $0.72 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (2) 5,982 6,077 5,968 6,072 (1) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs. (2) For periods with a net (loss), basic shares are used in accordance with GAAP rules. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2019 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt to (loss) income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Loss) income before income taxes $(586 ) $48,117 $(39,668 ) $8,146 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 2,687 318 6,288 3,501 Unconsolidated joint venture investment write-downs - 601 854 1,261 Loss on extinguishment of debt 42,436 1,830 42,436 7,536 Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt (1) $44,537 $50,866 $9,910 $20,444 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2019 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding

Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months

Ended October 31, October 31, July 31, (3) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $692,146 $593,675 $1,949,682 $1,906,228 $467,849 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 561,284 479,762 1,596,237 1,555,894 381,906 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 130,862 113,913 353,445 350,334 85,943 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 27,556 15,563 70,520 56,588 18,824 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 103,306 98,350 282,925 293,746 67,119 Land charges 2,687 318 6,288 3,501 1,435 Homebuilding gross margin $100,619 $98,032 $276,637 $290,245 $65,684 Gross margin percentage 14.5 % 16.5 % 14.2 % 15.2 % 14.0 % Gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 18.9 % 19.2 % 18.1 % 18.4 % 18.4 % Gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 14.9 % 16.6 % 14.5 % 15.4 % 14.3 % Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $1,161 $3,772 $9,211 $24,277 Land and lot sales cost of sales, excluding interest and land charges (1) 1,150 2,951 8,540 10,661 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 11 821 671 13,616 Land and lot sales interest - 42 205 4,097 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest and excluding land charges $11 $779 $466 $9,519 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.

(3) Third quarter gross margin reconciliation is included because it is referenced in the “Results for the Three-Month Period and Year Ended October 31, 2019” section of the press release.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2019 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income $(1,807 ) $46,178 $(42,117 ) $4,520 Income tax provision 1,221 1,939 2,449 3,626 Interest expense 50,299 38,824 160,781 163,982 EBIT (1) 49,713 86,941 121,113 172,128 Depreciation and amortization 1,230 836 4,172 3,156 EBITDA (2) 50,943 87,777 125,285 175,284 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 2,687 318 6,288 3,501 Loss on extinguishment of debt 42,436 1,830 42,436 7,536 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $96,066 $89,925 $174,009 $186,321 Interest incurred $43,566 $39,431 $165,906 $161,048 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 2.21 2.28 1.05 1.16 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2019 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $77,997 $67,510 $68,117 $71,051 Plus interest incurred 43,566 39,431 165,906 161,048 Less interest expensed 50,299 38,824 160,781 163,982 Less interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) - - 1,978 - Interest capitalized at end of period (2) $71,264 $68,117 $71,264 $68,117 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to the joint venture the company entered into in June 2019. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.









HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

October 31,

2019 October 31,

2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) (1) Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $130,976 $187,871 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 20,905 12,808 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 993,647 878,876 Land and land options held for future development or sale 108,565 111,368 Consolidated inventory not owned 190,273 87,921 Total inventories 1,292,485 1,078,165 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 127,038 123,694 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 44,914 35,189 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,127 20,285 Prepaid expenses and other assets 45,704 39,150 Total homebuilding 1,682,149 1,497,162 Financial services 199,275 164,880 Total assets $1,881,424 $1,662,042 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $203,585 $95,557 Accounts payable and other liabilities 320,193 304,899 Customers’ deposits 35,872 30,086 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 141,033 63,387 Revolving and term loan credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs 201,528 201,389 Notes payable (net of discount, premium and debt issuance costs) and accrued interest 1,297,543 1,273,446 Total homebuilding 2,199,754 1,968,764 Financial services 169,145 143,448 Income taxes payable 2,301 3,334 Total liabilities 2,371,200 2,115,546 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at October 31, 2019 and 2018 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 5,973,727 shares at October 31, 2019 and 5,783,858 shares at October 31, 2018 60 58 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 650,363 shares at October 31, 2019 and 649,673 shares at October 31, 2018 7 6 Paid in capital - common stock 715,504 710,349 Accumulated deficit (1,225,973 ) (1,183,856 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 470,430 shares of Class A common stock and 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2019 and 2018 (115,360 ) (115,360 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity deficit (490,463 ) (453,504 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 687 - Total equity deficit (489,776 ) (453,504 ) Total liabilities and equity $1,881,424 $1,662,042

(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2018









HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Years Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $692,146 $596,675 $1,949,682 $1,906,228 Land sales and other revenues 1,971 4,732 13,082 31,650 Total homebuilding 694,117 598,407 1,962,764 1,937,878 Financial services 19,473 16,404 54,152 53,355 Total revenues 713,590 614,811 2,016,916 1,991,233 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 562,434 482,713 1,604,777 1,566,555 Cost of sales interest 27,556 15,605 70,725 60,685 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 2,687 318 6,288 3,501 Total cost of sales 592,677 498,636 1,681,790 1,630,741 Selling, general and administrative 36,310 32,883 166,784 159,202 Total homebuilding expenses 628,987 531,519 1,848,574 1,789,943 Financial services 10,446 9,003 36,525 35,128 Corporate general and administrative 17,572 17,960 66,364 69,632 Other interest 22,743 23,219 90,056 103,297 Other operations 368 297 1,561 1,584 Total expenses 680,116 581,998 2,043,080 1,999,584 Loss on extinguishment of debt (42,436 ) (1,830 ) (42,436 ) (7,536 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 8,376 17,134 28,932 24,033 (Loss) income before income taxes (586 )

48,117 (39,668 ) 8,146 State and federal income tax provision: State 1,221 1,939 2,449 3,626 Federal - - - - Total income taxes 1,221 1,139 2,449 3,626 Net (loss) income $(1,807 )

$46,178 $(42,117 ) $4,520 Per share data: Basic: Net (loss) income per common share $(0.30 )

$7.75 $(7.06 ) $0.73 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 5,982 5,957 5,968 5,941 Assuming dilution: Net (loss) income per common share $(0.30 )

$7.34 $(7.06 ) $0.72 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 5,982 6,077 5,968 6,072





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Three Months - October 31, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 72 27 166.7% 112 44 154.5% 152 51 198.0% Dollars $37,860 $16,044 136.0% $70,650 $25,606 175.9% 86,557 30,496 183.8% Avg. Price $525,833 $594,222 (11.5)% $630,804 $581,955 8.4% $569,454 $597,961 (4.8)% Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 181 159 13.8% 240 187 28.3% 343 296 15.9% Dollars $86,296 $84,027 2.7% $135,866 $99,493 36.6% $193,387 $180,546 7.1% Avg. Price $476,773 $528,472 (9.8)% $566,108 $532,048 6.4% $563,810 $609,953 (7.6)% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 177 146 21.2% 232 222 4.5% 450 394 14.2% Dollars $54,682 $44,167 23.8% $68,714 $67,395 2.0% $122,681 $107,149 14.5% Avg. Price $308,938 $302,514 2.1% $296,181 $303,581 (2.4)% $272,624 $271,952 0.2% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 179 106 68.9% 193 185 4.3% 282 251 12.4% Dollars $69,765 $41,126 69.6% 76,414 72,828 4.9% $121,921 $108,137 12.7% Avg. Price $389,749 $387,981 0.5% $395,927 $393,665 0.6% $432,344 $430,825 0.4% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 496 371 33.7% 621 554 12.1% 663 523 26.8% Dollars $166,723 $123,485 35.0% $213,089 $193,000 10.4% $230,898 $180,854 27.7% Avg. Price $336,135 $332,844 1.0% $343,138 $348,375 (1.5)% $348,261 $345,801 0.7% West (CA) Home 240 195 23.1% 311 273 13.9% 301 311 (3.2)% Dollars $102,460 $83,933 22.1% $127,413 $135,353 (5.9)% $124,700 $138,448 (9.9)% Avg. Price $426,917 $430,426 (0.8)% $409,688 $495,799 (17.4)% $414,286 $445,170 (6.9)% Consolidated Total Home 1,345 1,004 34.0% 1,709 1,465 16.7% 2,191 1,826 20.0% Dollars $517,786 $392,782 31.8% $692,146 $593,675 16.6% $880,144 $745,630 18.0% Avg. Price $384,971 $391,217 (1.6)% $405,001 $405,238 (0.1)% $401,709 $408,341 (1.6)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 134 171 (21.6)% 232 353 (34.3)% 259 361 (28.3)% Dollars $80,126 $112,637 (28.9)% $145,098 $248,733 (41.7)% $161,807 230,682 (29.9)% Avg. Price $597,955 $658,696 (9.2)% $625,422 $704,626 (11.2)% $624,737 $639,008 (2.2)% Grand Total Home 1,479 1,175 25.9% 1,941 1,818 6.8% 2,450 2,187 12.0% Dollars $597,912 $505,419 18.3% $837,244 $842,408 (0.6)% $1,041,951 $976,312 6.7% Avg. Price $404,268 $430,144 (6.0)% $431,347 $463,371 (6.9)% $425,286 $446,416 (4.7)% KSA JV Only Home 71 4

1,675.0% - 11 (100.0)% 202 5 3,940.0% Dollars $11,517 $719 1,501.8% $- $3,055 (100.0)% $32,316 $1,000 3,131.6% Avg. Price $162,211 $179,750 (9.8)% $- $277,725 (100.0)% $159,982 $200,000 (20.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS

Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Fiscal Year - October 31, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Years Ended Years Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 293 131 123.7% 192 178 7.9% 152 51 198.0% Dollars $172,950 $74,730 131.4% $116,889 $96,012 21.7% $86,557 30,496 183.8% Avg. Price $590,273 $570,458 3.5% $608,797 $539,393 12.9% $569,454 $597,961 (4.8)% Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 728 640 13.8% 652 672 (3.0)% 343 296 15.9% Dollars $385,862 340,963 13.2% $356,674 $354,153 0.7% $193,387 $180,546 7.1% Avg. Price $530,030 $532,755 (0.5)% $547,046 $527,013 3.8% $563,810 $609,953 (7.6)% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 736 674 9.2% 680 662 2.7% 450 394 14.2% Dollars 219,266 $204,487 7.2% $203,734 $196,307 3.8% $122,681 $107,149 14.5% Avg. Price $297,916 $303,393 (1.8)% $299,609 $296,536 1.0% $272,624 $271,952 0.2% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 576 562 2.5% 545 596 (8.6)% 282 251 12.4% Dollars $233,645 $225,703 3.5% $219,860 $237,948 (7.6)% $121,921 $108,137 12.7% Avg. Price $405,634 $401,607 1.0% $403,413 $399,242 1.0% $432,344 $430,825 0.4% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 2,006 1,887 6.3% 1,866 1,873 (0.4)% 663 523 26.8% Dollars $677,244 $640,604 5.7% $627,201 $637,568 (1.6)% $230,898 $180,854 27.7% Avg. Price $337,609 $339,483 (0.6)% $336,121 $340,399 (1.3)% $348,261 $345,801 0.7% West (CA) Home 1,001 777 28.8% 1,011 866 16.7% 301 311 (3.2)% Dollars $411,577 $348,726 18.0% $425,324 $384,240 10.7% $124,700 $138,448 (9.9)% Avg. Price $411,166 $448,811 (8.4)% $420,696 $443,695 (5.2)% $414,286 $445,170 (6.9)% Consolidated Total Home 5,340 4,671 14.3% 4,946 4,847 2.0% 2,191 1,826 20.0% Dollars $2,100,544 1,835,213 14.5% $1,949,682 $1,906,228 2.3% $880,144 $745,630 18.0% Avg. Price $393,360 $392,895 0.1% $394,194 $393,280 0.2% $401,709 $408,341 (1.6)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 636 872 (27.1)% 767 911 (15.8)% 259 361 (28.3)% Dollars $398,476 $549,115 (27.4)% $483,697 $584,561 (17.3)% $161,807 230,682 (29.9)% Avg. Price $626,535 $629,719 (0.5)% $630,635 $641,670 (1.7)% $624,737 $639,008 (2.2)% Grand Total Home 5,976 5,543 7.8% 5,713 5,758 (0.8)% 2,450 2,187 12.0% Dollars $2,499,020 $2,384,328 4.8% $2,433,379 $2,490,789 (2.3)% $1,041,951 $976,312 6.7% Avg. Price $418,176 $430,151 (2.8)% $425,937 $432,579 (1.5)% $425,286 $446,416 (4.7)% KSA JV Only Home 204 43 374.4% 7 73 (90.4)% 202 5 3,940.0% Dollars $32,943 $7,630 331.8% $1,627 $15,418 (89.4)% $32,316 $1,000 3,131.6% Avg. Price $161,485 $177,442 (9.0)% $232,429 $211,205 10.0% $159,982 $200,000 (20.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS

Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Three Months - October 31, 2019 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 47 64 (26.6)% 82 165 (50.3)% 76 114 (33.3)% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $33,054 $53,876 (38.6)% $62,284 $135,768 (54.1)% $63,680 $93,366 (31.8)% (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $703,277 $841,813 (16.5)% $759,561 $822,836 (7.7)% $837,895 $819,000 2.3% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 11 13 (15.4)% 26 36 (27.8)% 21 24 (12.5)% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $5,862 $9,303 (37.0)% $15,816 $30,104 (47.5)% $11,121 $18,839 (41.0)% Avg. Price $532,909 $715,615 (25.5)% $608,308 $836,222 (27.3)% $529,571 $784,958 (32.5)% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 4 11 (63.6)% 3 21 (85.7)% 3 9 (66.7)% (IL, OH) Dollars $1,800 $6,716 (73.2)% $1,400 $15,196 (90.8)% $1,285 $6,076 (78.9)% Avg. Price $450,000 $610,545 (26.3)% $466,667 $723,619 (35.5)% $428,333 $675,111 (36.6)% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 31 40 (22.5)% 60 41 46.3% 88 122 (27.9)% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $16,611 $21,496 (22.7)% $33,080 $20,159 64.1% $47,678 $63,254 (24.6)% Avg. Price $535,839 $537,400 (0.3)% $551,333 $491,683 12.1% $541,795 $518,475 4.5% Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 30 27 11.1% 40 59 (32.2)% 45 67 (32.8)% (AZ, TX) Dollars $18,347 $15,498 18.4% $24,793 $35,882 (30.9)% $28,318 $40,465 (30.0)% Avg. Price $611,567 $574,000 6.5% $619,825 $608,169 1.9% $629,289 $603,955 4.2% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 11 16 (31.3)% 21 31 (32.3)% 26 25 4.0% (CA) Dollars $4,452 $5,748 (22.5)% $7,725 $11,624 (33.5)% $9,725 $8,682 12.0% Avg. Price $404,727 $359,250 12.7% $367,857 $374,968 (1.9)% $374,038 $347,280 7.7% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 134 171 (21.6)% 232 353 (34.3)% 259 361 (28.3)% Dollars $80,126 $112,637 (28.9)% $145,098 $248,733 (41.7)% $161,807 $230,682 (29.9)% Avg. Price $597,955 $658,696 (9.2)% $625,422 $704,626 (11.2)% $624,737 $639,008 (2.2)% KSA JV Only Home 71 4

1,675.0% - 11 (100.0)% 202

5

3,940.0% Dollars $11,517 $719 1,501.8% $- $3,055 (100.0)% $32,316 $1,000 3,131.6% Avg. Price $162,211 $179,750 (9.8)% $- $277,725 (100.0)% $159,982 $200,000 (20.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Fiscal Year - October 31, 2019 Contracts Deliveries Contract Years Ended Years Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 235 281 (16.4)% 273 349 (21.8)% 76 114 (33.3)% (excluding KSA JV) Dollars $183,450 $223,559 (17.9)% $213,137 $278,085 (23.4)% $63,680 $93,366 (31.8)% (NJ, PA) Avg. Price $780,638 $795,584 (1.9)% $780,722 $796,805 (2.0)% $837,895 $819,000 2.3% Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 37 75 (50.7)% 69 62 11.3% 21 24 (12.5)% (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $25,020 $59,967 (58.3)% $49,083 $52,237 (6.0)% $11,121 $18,839 (41.0)% Avg. Price $676,216 $799,560 (15.4)% $711,348 $842,532 (15.6)% $529,571 $784,958 (32.5)% Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 16 39 (59.0)% 22 57 (61.4)% 3 9 (66.7)% (IL, OH) Dollars $8,272 $25,807 (67.9)% $13,063 $38,449 (66.0)% $1,285 $6,076 (78.9)% Avg. Price $517,000 $661,718 (21.9)% $593,773 $674,544 (12.0)% $428,333 $675,111 (36.6)% Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 153 203 (24.6)% 187 159 17.6% 88 122 (27.9)% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $82,141 $98,904 (16.9)% $97,718 $72,460 34.9% $47,678 $63,254 (24.6)% Avg. Price $536,869 $487,212 10.2% $522,556 $455,723 14.7% $541,795 $518,475 4.5% Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 116 158 (26.6)% 138 148 (6.8)% 45 67 (32.8)% (AZ, TX) Dollars $70,802 $93,501 (24.3)% $82,948 $86,288 (3.9)% $28,318 $40,465 (30.0)% Avg. Price $610,362 $591,778 3.1% $601,072 $583,027 3.1% $629,289 $603,955 4.2% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 79 116 (31.9)% 78 136 (42.6)% 26 25 4.0% (CA) Dollars $28,791 $47,377 (39.2)% $27,748 $57,042 (51.4)% $9,725 $8,682 12.0% Avg. Price $364,443 $408,422 (10.8)% $355,744 $419,426 (15.2)% $374,038 $347,280 7.7% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (excluding KSA JV) Home 636 872 (27.1)% 767 911 (15.8)% 259 361 (28.3)% Dollars $398,476 $549,115 (27.4)% $483,697 $584,561 (17.3)% $161,807 $230,682 (29.9)% Avg. Price $626,535 $629,719 (0.5)% $630,635 $641,670 (1.7)% $624,737 $639,008 (2.2)% KSA JV Only Home 204 43 374.4% 7 73 (90.4)% 202 5 3,940.0% Dollars $32,943 $7,630 331.8% $1,627 $15,418 (89.4)% $32,316 $1,000 3,131.6% Avg. Price $161,485 $177,442 (9.0)% $232,429 $211,205 10.0% $159,982 $200,000 (20.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS

Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





