Sigma Labs Featured in Discussion of Full Promise of 3D-Printing Technology

PrintRite3D 5.1 uniquely leverages thermal signatures to monitor the quality of each product part in the production process, layer by layer and in real time. This allows operators to correct or stop production of a defective part, resulting in reduced error rates and higher yields. This incredibly sophisticated and powerful technology may hold enormous potential value.

To date, Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) has engaged 19 beta customers, including many of the biggest names in the industry, with more evaluation programs likely to follow. Two of these programs have already awarded Sigma Labs Phase 2 contracts for its rapid test and evaluation program, the last step before full commercial orders. The first Phase 2 contract , revealed on the Q3 earnings call , was awarded by Baker Hughes; the second contract was recently awarded by IAPT.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is an emerging provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (“CAI”) solutions known as PrintRite3D for 3D advanced-manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs’ advanced, computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling nondestructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real time. For more information, please visit www.SigmaLabsInc.com .

