Weyland Tech’s CreateApp to Support Launch of Mobile App for Push Interactive’s 1,000,000-Subscriber AstrologyNova

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider of m-Commerce and fintech solutions, is supporting an upcoming launch of a new mobile app on Android and iOS for Push Interactive’s AstrologyNova horoscope community. This announcement follows Weyland Tech announcing last week its plans to acquire Push.



“Weyland’s earlier work with Push to support the North American introduction of our CreateApp platform led to this strategic acquisition and now co-developed mobile app,” said Eddie Foong, Weyland’s chief product officer and founder of CreateApp. “The AstrologyNova app has been one of our initial joint projects and a technology testbed for enhancing our mutual platforms as we prepare CreateApp for a major rollout to the U.S. SMB market. This includes new tools and APIs now in place for tighter, more robust platform integration and an expanded product pipeline.”

While the AstrologyNova app demonstrates the valuable synergies of the respective platforms and sets the stage for revenue stream expansion, it also highlights some of the significant brand value Push brings to the table. Push not only provides end-to-end eCommerce services for SMB and major brands, but also has valuable brands of its own like AstrologyNova.

AstrologyNova taps the growing online ‘mystical services’ market currently valued at more than $2 billion. Since the launch of AstrologyNova.com in 2016, signups have doubled year over year to now reaching more than 1 million subscribers. Hundreds of thousands of subscribers are active daily on the AstrologyNova online channel, which includes Facebook and other social media outlets. More than a million customized astrological readings are emailed daily to subscribers based on their submitted information, including career goals, marital status and personal aspirations.

AstrologyNova’s basic subscription is free, with upgrade options of $4.99 and $9.99 per month to receive more personalized astrological readings and predictions, as well as other types of mystical readings based on numerology and Tarot. AstrologyNova also generates revenue from targeted advertising via Google, Outbrain and PowerInbox and other ad partners, and users can be re-engaged and remarketed for other products and services.

The new CreateApp-powered mobile app will offer a new level of accessibility and interaction for AstrologyNova subscribers, while providing Push deeper insights into user activity and personal preferences that can lead to greater conversions and monetization.

The Weyland CreateApp platform enables SMBs to deploy native mobile applications without technical knowledge or background. Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, it empowers businesses to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services via mobile in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way.

“We attribute AstrologyNova’s rapid user growth to our data driven lead capture campaigns, optimized sales funnel, and proprietary content collection and delivery platform,” commented Push’s chief technology officer, Tom Furukawa. “We see the new native mobile app driving further acceleration and broader market reach, particularly with younger demographics who are more mobile centric. In addition to driving U.S. subscriber growth, Weyland’s strong presence in Southeast Asia and CreateApp’s multi-language support opens up a huge new international market for AstrologyNova in a turn-key fashion.”

Weyland and Push also see their success with the AstrologyNova laying the groundwork for expansion to other verticals, including celebrities, careers, financial, home improvement, politics, sports and other popular areas of interest. The companies are already experimenting with a number of these verticals, with each having the potential to generate rapid user growth and strong channel monetization.

Chris Jahnke, chief marketing officer of Push, commented: “This new native mobile app will reflect the close collaboration of our teams using the best of breed technologies from both Weyland and Push. Content accessed via a mobile app naturally provides better insights into user data. Revenue per impression and user retention can be also much higher than solely a web-based system.”

“While the traditional Shopify approach is geared toward websites, CreateApp permits SMBs to create a native app with a more rewarding end-customer engagement,” added Jahnke. “It’s truly the new Shopify for mobile—and more. Under our combined forces, CreateApp is not only a highly scalable B2C solution, but also B2B and B2B2C with extraordinary broad market opportunities.”

The app is expected to be available for download from Astrologynova.com by the end of the month.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, CreateApp enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way.

The company’s subsidiary, Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP), operates AtozPay™ and AtozGo™. The AtozPay mobile payments platform serves the burgeoning m-Commerce and e-Payment markets in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country. AtozGo is a fast-growing short-distance food delivery service operated in Jakarta, Indonesia.

For more information, visit weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully collaborate with and integrate Push, the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, CEO

Weyland Tech Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

WEYL@cma.team



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.