Benzinga Heads to Miami for 2020 Cannabis Capital Conference

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is heading to Miami in 2020 for its sixth installment.



The conference, which takes place Feb. 24-25 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, creates an ideal setting for attendees to learn from the individuals and experts driving the cannabis space forward amid regulation, legalization and industry changes.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

“This conference is about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events,” said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

“At the Cannabis Capital Conference, each attendee has the opportunity to interact with all types of investors and partners who can help them build their businesses. It is awesome hearing all the success stories of companies that attended in the past. I know this will be the biggest and best one yet.”

The greatest benefit of attending Benzinga events are the multi-format networking opportunities. Benzinga provides curated one-on-one meetings for participating companies and investors, an incredibly popular speed-networking session, and the opportunity for spontaneous meetings over the course of the conference. Benzinga also organizes a wide array of intimate networking breakfasts and dinners, as well as conference-wide receptions and afterparties.

“Conferences are about learning and making connections. Benzinga has hit on a formula optimizing both,” said David Leider, FocusGrowth Capital Partners.

To find out more or register to attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, visit the event’s official website: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/miami/

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga’s news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga’s original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Cannabis Capital Conference Contact:

www.benzingacannabisconference.com

877.440-9464 (ZING)

Sarah Winner | Speaker Relations Director

events@benzinga.com



Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net



