VelocityEHS Expands Risk Management Capabilities with Acquisition of Leading Operational Risk Vendor Meercat

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Meercat, an Australian-based risk and control assurance software solution provider. The acquisition gives VelocityEHS customers access to a broader set of risk management capabilities like bowtie risk assessments, risk analysis and control assurance through best-of-breed software functionality. What’s more, existing Meercat RiskView users now have access to VelocityEHS’ comprehensive suite of industry-leading EHS software solutions.



“We’re excited to welcome Meercat’s team into the VelocityEHS family. This acquisition is a natural fit because it brings together two innovative companies focused on delivering simple and comprehensive risk management solutions that enable better, real-time data tracking and reporting,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. “The Meercat RiskView software extends our risk management capabilities to provide an even better end-to-end experience for our customers. In real terms, that means giving EHS directors the ability to minimize human error, increase decision making confidence, and efficiently deploy programs in multi-site and enterprise environments.”

The Meercat RiskView software simplifies the flow of data from hazard identification and assessment studies (HAZOP or HAZID) into a sophisticated bowtie risk analysis and then seamlessly schedules critical control verifications to create a living risk register. By automating this process, users can more efficiently drive a proactive risk management culture and deliver on a broad range of leading KPIs.

“Meercat RiskView has added significant value to our business by streamlining bowties and critical control verifications, in a global framework that’s allowing us to better understand our risks, improve our controls, cut costs and improve workforce engagement locally and globally,” said Andrew Cunningham, Senior Risk Manager for the Americas at Dyno Nobel.

David Schelbach, Head of Safety, Health and Environment at Ixom added, “As an organization that manufactures and transports dangerous goods and hazardous chemicals, management of our critical risks is paramount to our success. The opportunity to bring together our detailed bowtie risk assessments and critical control framework with our general EHS processes of incident investigations, audits and critical control verifications will offer us greater insights and efficiencies and ultimately a safer and more resilient workplace.”

With the world’s largest EHS software customer base and community of users, VelocityEHS is broadly recognized for its industry-leading global EHS software solution. In the 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis for EHS&S software , the independent analyst firm Verdantix recognized VelocityEHS as a Leader, lauding the company for its quick implementations, easy configurability, and overall vision and strategy.

“We are thrilled to join the VelocityEHS team and for the opportunity it gives us to make our tools and services available to a wider audience,” said Alex Apostolou, CEO of Meercat. “Our focus on creating user-friendly, configurable, adaptable, and easy to learn software aligns perfectly with VelocityEHS’ approach. We share a common mission: to make workplaces around the world, safer and more sustainable. There is no doubt, we will be far more successful in that mission by working together as one company.”

Meercat will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of VelocityEHS from their current office location in Perth, Australia.

With over 18,000 customers and 10 million users worldwide, more businesses trust VelocityEHS and its suite of EHS management software solutions to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their complex compliance obligations than any other industry software provider. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

About Meercat

Meercat Pty Ltd is an Australian-owned and operated company specializing in the design, development and support of the risk and control assurance software package, Meercat RiskView.

Meercat was founded in 2002 with the mission to be recognized as the preferred risk and assurance automation provider to the world’s best run companies. Since then, as responsibility for risk and assurance has spread further within almost every organization, our mission has evolved to support a broader range of users collaborating in identifying and controlling risk.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

