Limited Edition Game of Thrones Six Kingdoms Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Completes The Set Available at CaskCartel.com

US, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game of Thrones fans receive the ultimate gift this holiday season with the last and final release of the collector’s edition Game of Thrones Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Aged 15 Years Limited Edition, now available in the United States. The original Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch collection set, which included the six Kingdoms and seven Houses of Westeros, was released last holiday season in anticipation of the final season premiere in April 2019. Notably one the bestsellers during the holiday season of 2018, it became an allocated item and sold out pretty much everywhere. Now with this new release to the series, the Mortlach’s 15 Year is the last and final chapter to complete your Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch collection set. Featured now in CaskCartel.com’s epic Holiday Gift Guide, enjoy easy online mobile friendly ordering and doorstep delivery for all your seasonal liquor and premium spirited gifts this holiday season. This is the perfect gift for you, your friend, father, brother or coworker as GoT fans everywhere are jumping in line and online to order their limited edition bottles and fully complete their collection sets.

DIAGO and HBO re-releases the full Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Collection titled “Six” Kingdoms,” which includes all the seven Houses of Westeros and The Night’s Watch presented as Single Malt Whiskys. If you currently have or own the collection you can now fully complete it with the arrival of the Game of Thrones Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky aged 15 yrs. If you haven’t had the opportunity to buy or collect them Cask Cartel has you covered. While supplies last complete your collection now. Featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Men’s Journal and US Weekly, Cask Cartel is considered the largest and most trusted online premium spirits marketplace. Enjoy convenient online shopping with a mobile friendly experience for all your favorite premium spirits or gifts this holiday season.

Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years

Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years is the ninth and final bottle of DIAGO and HBO’s Game of Thrones Single Malt Collection Set. This single malt scotch whiskey is aged 15 years, and was specifically inspired by the series finale of HBO’s critically acclaimed series. This limited edition whisky is a rare malt with tasting notes of cinnamon, apricots and stewed apples presented in the palate. The finish is earthy, with a cocoa powder and peppery mineral taste. Due to the high demand of this ninth and final bottle, Mortlach Single Malt remains available in limited quantities.

Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice

Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice is one of two new scotch whisky blends paying homage to the enduring legacy of Game of Thrones. A Song of Ice is inspired by the Direwolves, House of Stark’s sigil in the iconic series. Showcasing a delightful malt whisky from Clynelish distillery, this palate is filled with vanilla and tropical fruit. The crisp, clean flavored finish makes this Johnnie Walker bottle a delight for any scotch whisky lover. As one of two Johnnie Walker blends, enjoy the collector’s set, “Fire and Ice” now available at CaskCartel.com, order your bottle today and give the gift that keeps on giving.

Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire

You won’t want to buy a bottle of Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice without its counterpart, Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire. Inspired by Daenerys Targaryen’s fierce dragons, A Song of Fire showcases peated whisky from the Islay-based Caol Ila distillery. The palate fills each sip with sweet smoke followed by a warm and spicy lingering finish. Enjoy Johnnie Walker’s two new scotch whiskey blends alongside each other to truly commemorate the Game of Thrones most beloved houses; Targaryen and Stark. Whether you loved HBO’s iconic series from episode one, or fell in love with these characters as the show gained traction, this collection of premium scotch whiskies will bring you back to your favorite scenes and characters with each sip. CaskCartel.com guarantees your order’s delivery just in the nick of time for your holiday shopping.

