PenFed Credit Union and TrueCar Partner with Volvo Car USA to Provide PenFed Members with Preferred Pricing and Incentives on New Volvo Vehicles

The Volvo PenFed Member Offer provides qualified PenFed members preferred pricing and cash incentives toward the purchase of a new Volvo vehicle

PenFed members are eligible to receive $1,000 Military Purchase Bonus Cash on eligible 2019 and 2020 model-year Volvo vehicles, in addition to transparent Affinity Program Pricing

Preferred Volvo pricing offers are available through January 2, 2020 and are available to any PenFed member who has been a member for at least 30 days.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenFed Credit Union, TrueCar and Volvo Car USA have partnered on a private targeted incentive program that provides preferred pricing and other incentives for PenFed members.

The Volvo PenFed Member Offer is available now until January 2, 2020 through the PenFed Car Buying Service powered by TrueCar. PenFed members are eligible to receive $1,000 Military Purchase Bonus Cash on purchased vehicles, plus transparent Affinity Program Pricing, which is equivalent to Volvo’s employee pricing. The offer is valid at any Volvo dealership nationwide.

“We’re excited to add another money- and time-saving benefit to the PenFed Car Buying Service members shopping for a new vehicle,” said Ivan McBride, Vice President Auto Lending Product Sales at PenFed. “PenFed members considering a new Volvo can confidently purchase the vehicle, knowing they are getting an exceptional deal.”

Special incentives are available for PenFed members on select 2019 and 2020 Volvo models, including the popular XC40 luxury compact SUV.

“Volvo Car USA is pleased to participate in this special offer for PenFed members in partnership with TrueCar,” said Russell Datz, National Media Relations Manager at Volvo. “We hope this is just the first of many great benefits PenFed members will enjoy as they become a part of the Volvo family.”

To activate the offer, PenFed members will need to login to their online PenFed account. Members can visit PenFed.org and navigate to the PenFed Car Buying Service or alternatively they can visit the PenFed Car Buying Service directly and will be prompted to login using their credentials to validate their membership. Once validated, members can search for a new Volvo and will be prompted to generate a unique offer PIN that will be emailed to them, along with a form, to take to the dealership. Members can also navigate directly to the Volvo offer page to generate their PIN.*

“We’re excited to bring these two great brands together and provide PenFed Members the ability to discover the Volvo brand in an intimate way through the PenFed Car Buying Service, which is powered by TrueCar,” said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President at TrueCar. “This is a fantastic offer that provides PenFed members access to special prices, plus incentives across Volvo’s premium lineup of vehicles.”

*Only one (1) Volvo PIN allowed per vehicle. Limit two (2) Volvo PINs per membership per year for members in the same household. (3) Must be a PenFed member for at least 30 days. Check website for additional details.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Car USA LLC, ( www.volvocars.com/us ) is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCUSA provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to Volvo automobile retailers in the United States. For more information please refer to the VCUSA media website at: http://www.media.volvocars.com/us .

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America’s second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $24.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members’ interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Nearly half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

TrueCar & ALG PR Contact Shadee Malekafzali Shadee@truecar.com PenFed PR Contact Kassandra Sebastian Kassandra.meholick@penfed.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.