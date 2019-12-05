Avid Customer Association Opens Registration for 7th Annual Avid Connect Conference

Avid Connect 2020 offers peer-led workshops, training, networking and expert advice for media and entertainment’s powerful and influential user community

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avid Customer Association (ACA), in collaboration with Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ), today announced that registration has opened for Avid Connect 2020, the powerful annual gathering of media and entertainment technology users and influencers. Avid Connect 2020 “Collective Vision” presents an exciting opportunity for attendees to collaborate and problem-solve with peers, learn from and inspire others, and gain a fresh perspective to advance their organizations and careers. The conference will be held April 17-18, 2020 at Wynn Las Vegas immediately preceding the NAB Show. Register for Avid Connect 2020 at www.avid.com/connect .



Avid Connect 2020 will feature more customer-led sessions and workshops for creatives and technologists working in the media and entertainment industry. Peers will share innovations and workflows in action to help them keep up with the increasing speed of production. Workshop sessions will challenge participants to work together to brainstorm ideas or initiatives around key industry issues such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, delivering for OTT and streaming revenue. New this year will be “Avid Link lounges,” real-world representations of the online lounges in the Avid Link app, where attendees can meet up to talk about topics of their choosing.

“This year’s Avid Connect 2020 will be a new experience for attendees and is inspired by feedback from ACA members who are eager to share their knowledge, lead sessions and tap the collective knowledge, experience and vision that every ACA member and Avid customer brings to the conference,” said Darren Long, Co-Chair of the ACA Executive Board and Group Content Processing Director at Sky. “Our ‘Collective Vision’ theme captures the spirit and power of this annual gathering. Avid Connect 2020 is open to everyone in the media and entertainment industry and is a perfect professional-development complement for those planning on attending the NAB Show.”

Avid Connect 2020 also will feature its popular technology partner pavilion, where attendees can talk one-on-one with Avid’s leading technology partners about their specific requirements or vision.

As an additional benefit, Avid Connect 2020 registrants automatically become ACA members and gain continuous access to all the organization has to offer, including spaces to share ideas and perspectives with more than 30,000 members from every discipline and job level in content creation, production, management and delivery—from global media organizations to individuals just starting their careers. ACA members are eligible to participate in the annual ACA Vote, a comprehensive survey of media and entertainment technology users that identifies issues of importance to this community and contributes to the ongoing dialogue between the ACA and Avid.

“There are so many ways that we all get a chance to talk to each other, talk to executives at Avid, and get the opportunity to advocate for the things that are important to us,” said songwriter and vocal producer Mischke about the benefits of ACA membership. “The great thing is, at Avid, they actually listen.”

For more information about Avid Connect 2020, visit www.avid.com/connect .

About the Avid Customer Association

Avid and its customers established the Avid Customer Association (ACA) to create better opportunities to connect with peers, share experiences and insights, provide input on Avid products, solutions and services, and lend their collective voice to critical issues in the media industry. The ACA fosters deep collaboration between Avid and the people who are most passionate about creating opportunities to thrive. Any professional working in media and entertainment can become an ACA member, which is free of charge for any qualified member of the community. Learn more at www.avidcustomerassociation.com .

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, Avid FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, NewsCutter, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Contacts

Donnelle Koselka

donnelle.koselka@avid.com

BECK Media (Avid’s business PR agency)

Paige Verducci

avid@beckmedia.com

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s trade PR agency)

Alex Humphries-French—UK

Tanya Roberts—US

avid@rlyl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.