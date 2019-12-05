Veritas Farms Announces Miami Art Week Event Collaborations and Sponsorships

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce various Miami Art Week event collaborations and sponsorships. Last night, December 4, 2019, it hosted Toast To Basel, a collaboration between Veritas Farms and Toast Vodka. In addition, Veritas Farms will be sponsoring CityPlace Doral’s three-day Art Week event taking place from December 5 through December 7.



The Toast To Basel event was hosted at the Faena Forum on Miami Beach, Florida where guests enjoyed an exclusive night of 60’s themed entertainment including live music, art, celebrity performances, and food and beverages. Full Spectrum CBD infused cocktails were passed around by 60’s themed performers in addition to the samples of Veritas Farms™ CBD infused beauty products and tinctures. Veritas Farms was pleased to collaborate on, sponsor and host this boutique event which offered the opportunity to highlight many of its Veritas Farms™ brand products.

In addition, Veritas Farms will be sponsoring the CityPlace Doral’s three-day Art Week event with the Company’s line of Veritas Farms™ Full Spectrum Hemp Oil products. The event will take place from December 5 through the December 7 at CityPlace Doral in Doral, Florida. CityPlace Doral will close off its main street to feature live music, a Veritas Farms Booth which will feature many of the Company’s products, pop up artists, celebrity chefs and cocktails infused with Veritas Farms™ Full Spectrum CBD.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “We are honored to collaborate with Toast Vodka to sponsor these events during Miami Art Week. We also invite everyone to join us tonight at the CityPlace Doral’s event.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

