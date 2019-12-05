AI Systems Inc. Launches “Quantrader” Robo Investment Adviser

/EIN News/ -- Quantrader is an SEC-registered investment adviser that is solely driven by fully-automated deep-learning artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Systems Inc. (“AI Systems” and the “Company”), a deep-learning artificial intelligence technology company, today announced its launch of Quantrader LLC (“Quantrader”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA).



Quantrader’s proprietary deep-learning artificial intelligence “AI Trader™” algorithm actively manages the investments of Quantrader’s clients on a fully-automated basis without human intervention. The AI Trader is similar to a self-driving car. However, unlike navigating the open roads, the AI Trader navigates the open markets making adjustments to investment portfolios along the way much like a human would, but with “super-human” capabilities. The AI Trader never tires, never sleeps and can analyze significantly more market data than any human ever could, 24/7.

The AI Trader is always learning and evolving, by monitoring real-time events and through hundreds of thousands of years of trading practice against its S&P 500 benchmark. The AI Trader recognizes, interprets and predicts key market drivers and iterates, evolves and generates sophisticated trading strategies, while continually improving itself over time. The AI Trader trades the U.S. public markets on a fully-automated basis without human intervention.

“Artificial intelligence-based investing is finally here,” stated Alan Hamlyn, Co-Founder & CEO of AI Systems. “We are excited to kick off our new Quantrader business, which is driven by our proprietary, fully-automated deep-learning ‘AI Trader’ technology. Previously, most investors had little-to-no exposure or access to AI-based investment strategies or AI-managed portfolios. Quantrader provides fully-automated, low-cost AI investing to our clients.”

Evan Costaldo, Co-Founder and President of Quantrader, added, “Our mission is to deliver sophisticated Wall Street investment strategies to Main Street investors, and for Quantrader’s clients to benefit from superior proprietary deep-learning AI investment management, previously reserved for quant hedge funds. Quantrader represents a unique opportunity for investors to add cutting-edge AI-based investment strategies as an integral part of their portfolios.”

About Quantrader™

Quantrader LLC (“Quantrader”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser (Robo) located in New York, NY. Quantrader offers investment management and advisory services through its “AI Trader”, a software-based financial advice algorithm, which delivers automated investment management to help Quantrader’s clients achieve better outcomes. Quantrader is a wholly owned subsidiary of AI Systems Inc.

For more information about Quantrader, please visit our website at: https://quantrader.ai/

About AI Systems™

AI Systems Inc. (“AI Systems”) is a deep-learning artificial intelligence technology company specializing in the development of proprietary AI systems, platforms, products, datasets and technologies, incorporating multiple disciplines and mathematical principles including data science, deep learning, neuroscience, genetic algorithms and neural networks. As a pioneer in the AI revolution, AI Systems is dedicated to building complex, novel, AI-based solutions to solve difficult problems. AI Systems does this with one simple objective: Let’s teach machines to think.

For more information about AI Systems, please visit our website at: https://aisystems.ai/

Contact:

Quantrader LLC

646-443-6400

press@quantrader.ai

Contact:

AI Systems Inc.

617-230-7300

press@aisystems.ai



