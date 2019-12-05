Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 700 Solar Installers in the United States

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that more than 700 solar installation companies in the U.S. have leveraged Enphase Energized™ AC Modules (ACMs). Enphase Energized AC Modules, first released in October 2017, are factory-assembled, tested, and sold by Enphase ACM partners, including SunPower, Panasonic, and Solaria.



Enphase Energized AC Modules are built by strategic module partners who integrate Enphase microinverters with PV modules on the manufacturing line. ACMs are tested for performance, reliability and quality right on the manufacturing line and allow solar installers to offer premium solutions to homeowners. Enphase Energized AC Modules also help reduce the design complexities associated with high-power modules and provide an ideal combination of high-efficiency modules paired with the most optimal microinverter. When compared to solar installations using combinations of discrete Enphase microinverters and solar modules, ACMs result in a 10-20% reduction in logistics and supply chain overhead, and a 20-40% reduction in system installation time, especially for high-power systems.

“With AC Modules, Enphase extends its dedication to delivering an outstanding customer experience directly into the products it develops, and that is central to our enthusiasm about working with Enphase,” said Ed Zinthefer, master electrician and president at Arch Electric, Inc. “The solar business is highly competitive, and our continued partnership with leading module makers who integrate Enphase microinverter technology into their products allows us to offer a valuable and differentiated product that directly reinforces our dedication to delivering a great customer experience.”

“We switched from string inverters to Enphase ACMs from Solaria, and we couldn't be happier,” said Doug Sabetti, president at Newport Solar. “With ACMs we save time and money because they require fewer installation steps and have simpler wire management. Our homeowners also appreciate the reliability and safety of low-voltage AC modules.”

“Since Enphase AC Modules are pre-paired and assembled at the factory, our design team never has to burn time trying to get the panel-to-inverter sizing right,” said Arno Aghamalian, president and CEO at Solar Optimum. “We have standardized on Enphase Energized AC Modules from Panasonic with integrated seventh-generation Enphase IQ 7X™ microinverters because this combination offers our customers great efficiency and performance, as well as the confidence of a 25-year warranty from a single point of contact.”

“Enphase AC Modules have been a game changer for us,” said Scott Maskin, co-founder and CEO, SUNation Solar Systems, Inc. “We've been a referral-driven company for 17 years and we only adopt technology that is proven to add value to SUNation and, more importantly, to our homeowners. Enphase AC modules provide unmatched efficiency for our procurement, warehouse, and finance teams, and they really shine out in the field. Enphase ACMs mean less waste, fewer components, and quicker installs for our crews. When you combine these benefits with the great warranty and resiliency of ACMs, Enphase gives us a winning edge over the competition.”

“The response we see from solar installers and homeowners to Enphase Energized AC modules is very positive, and the market adoption of AC modules reflects this sentiment,” said David Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “I am encouraged to see so many installers taking full advantage of the many benefits and efficiencies of AC modules to accelerate their businesses. Together with our many dedicated installers and our world-class module partners, we are delivering smart home energy solutions and an outstanding customer experience to homeowners.”

Enphase Energized AC Modules based on Enphase IQ™ microinverters meet or exceed regulatory requirements set by the National Electrical Code (NEC) and individual states and are certified compliant with NEC 2014 and 2017 rapid shutdown requirements. Unlike string inverters, Enphase IQ microinverters have rapid shutdown built in, with no additional equipment necessary. Enphase IQ microinverters also comply with requirements for distributed solar on utility networks included in California Rule 21 and Hawaiian Electric Company Rule 14H, such as power factor, voltage, and frequency ride-through requirements.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and over 997,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase Energy®, Enphase Energized, Enphase IQ, Enphase IQ 7X, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

