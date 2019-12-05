Rubicon Organics Launches Simply Bare™ Brand in Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) today announced the official launch of “Simply BareTM”, its first brand of certified organic cannabis, to the Canadian recreational market for sale in early 2020.



"We have cultivated some of the most highly coveted strains in the market using our proprietary organic cultivation methodologies to offer exceptionally high-quality and pure products that consumers have been waiting for,” said Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon Organics. “The launch of the Simply BareTM brand promises to deliver consumers an all-natural, terpene-rich experience while representing a critical milestone for Rubicon Organics as we move towards the path to strong revenue and profit generation.”

Simply BareTM will initially have two product offerings: BC Organic Blue Dream and BC Organic Creek Congo. BC Organic Blue Dream is the organic version of the classic sativa dominant strain boasting high THC potency of 22.0%, strong blueberry aromas and an impressive terpene profile of 3.5%. BC Organic Creek Congo is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain with a spicy, aromatic aroma, THC content of 18.5% and a terpene profile of 2.7%.

“We developed Simply BareTM based on feedback from thousands of consumers and budtenders to ensure we spoke to a real need in the market,” said Tim Roberts, President of Rubicon Organics. “Simply BareTM is about high quality, clean, consistently great flower, with nothing to hide. We are proud to lead the way with our soil-grown, organic cultivation which celebrates the plant’s naturally produced cannabinoids and flavours, with no artificial inputs, resulting in an outstanding and rich flavour experience every time. Simply BareTM is a purer form of flower which will pave the way for a more ethical and sustainable future for cannabis cultivation.”

Rubicon Organics cannabis plants are grown in a proprietary mix of living, 100% certified organic soil made in-house with ingredients from BC’s Sunshine Coast. Each plant is grown under full-spectrum sunlight, harvested by hand and cold cured for two weeks to achieve an incredibly rich terpene profile. Only the finest buds are then selected and carefully trimmed before being placed in 3.5-gram terracotta-coloured packaging. Under its commitment to sustainability, the Company has chosen packaging that is the least harmful to the environment so Simply BareTM flower will only be available in recyclable glass jars with no additional, unnecessary external boxing.

For more information on Simply BareTM, visit www.simplybare.com and follow on Instagram @SimplyBareOrganic.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is a Licensed Producer focused on cultivating and branding certified organic, super-premium cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, BC, Canada. The Company is focused on achieving industry leading profitability by combining the sale of high-margin, super-premium organic products with low-cost production.

The Corporation is currently ramping up to production capacity of 11,000 kg of certified organic, super-premium and environmentally sustainable cannabis in 2020 and on creating super-premium brands in Canada. In the United States, the Corporation owns a 40,000 square-foot, high-tech hybrid greenhouse in Washington state which is leased to a state-licensed operator applying Rubicon Organics’ proprietary organic cultivation methods. The Corporation also owns two award-winning U.S. cannabis brands: 1964 Supply Co.TM and Doctor & Crook Co.TM; and has exclusive licensing rights in Washington for iconic lifestyle and cannabis brand, Cookies.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate:

Shirley Anthony

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics' proposed brand launches and path to market are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward looking information in this press release include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under U.S. federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.



