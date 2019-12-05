Hill International and SEVEN Entertain KSA

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and RIYADH, KSA, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, proudly announced today that it has been awarded a contract to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services to Saudi Entertainment Venture Company (SEVEN) for the construction of two entertainment-cluster projects. SEVEN is the execution and investment arm of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in the entertainment sector.

Located at Exit-10 & Al Nahda in Riyadh, KSA, these new entertainment clusters will contain cinemas, dining, outdoor terraces, retail, sports venues, and activity zones for children and adults. Each entertainment cluster is expected to have a built-up area of approximately 100,000 SM.

Through the PMC contract, Hill will manage the design workload, construction, project controls, logistics, and the client’s objectives. In addition, Hill will determine the most suitable and practical means of delivering the projects, including tenants, in a suitable timeframe while maintaining the highest standard of health, safety, security, and environment.

“We are extremely delighted and honored to be receiving this award which further sheds the light on the importance of the strong partnership between KSA and Hill International,” says Dr. Adel Jemah, SVP of KSA Operations.

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

