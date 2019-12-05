4C Surpasses $2 Billion in Annualized Media Spend Fueled by Cross-Channel Product Innovation 

Growing demand from new and existing customers propels Scope by 4C self-serve platform into market-leading position

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C, a global data science and marketing technology company, announced it recently surpassed the milestone of $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through the Scope by 4C™ platform. Budgets directed through Scope increased by 650 percent year-over-year in Q3 2019 across the growing channels of over-the-top (OTT), connected television (CTV), and e-commerce advertising. This growth follows the roll-out of new technology developments , and 4C attributes the momentum to engagement within closed media ecosystems and adoption of cross-channel video.



“We’re seeing the video and commerce landscapes organize into media environments that closely resemble those in digital, and more new channels are coming online all the time. At 4C, we’ve built the end-to-end technology that bridges these closed ecosystems and helps marketers achieve business results,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C.

The Scope platform allows marketers to build plans, manage audiences, execute campaigns, and measure outcomes across the closed ecosystems of TV, OTT, digital, social, and e-commerce. Through Scope, brands can extend their reach of strategic audiences via direct inventory integrations with Amazon Advertising, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter, as well as supply-side platforms such as clypd, FreeWheel, SpotX, and Telaria.

4C was named a Leader in Forrester’s landmark report “The Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms, Q3 2019” and “is the best fit for companies that need a pure self-service tool” according to the report’s authors. 4C was also recognized as a Representative Vendor in the new Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Media Planning Tools .

4C is ranked #1 by G2 community for Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising Software in North America , based on user satisfaction and has an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars in reviews on Gartner Peer Insights . Based on the latest TechValidate Customer Research, all 4C customers reported increases in cross-channel video advertising efficiency with half of them gaining 25-100% improvements.

