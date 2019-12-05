RYAH Inhaler Passes Major Safety Test Milestone

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Medtech Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), announced today that it has passed CE-RED NB and IEC 60601 medical device safety tests, which brings RYAH another step closer to an international medical application initiative for the Company’s dose-measuring dry herb inhaler. IEC 60601 is a series of technical standards for the safety and essential performance of medical electrical equipment, published by the International Electrotechnical Commission. It is a widely accepted benchmark and compliance with IEC60601-1 has become a requirement for the commercialization of electrical medical equipment in many countries.



“RYAH’s distinct objective is to provide the most comfortable and secure experience for patients utilizing plant-based treatment options. The completion of the IEC 60601 device safety test directive marks a new milestone for RYAH and reconfirms our intention to architect the highest quality delivery solutions for plant-based medicine. As we continue to focus on transforming patient care with accurate data analytics and perfecting our safety model, countries around the world are quickly and permanently reshaping their understanding of plant-based medicine: they tend to only embrace the devices which meet and exceed stringent safety standards. Completing this safety test enables RYAH to initiate global medical registration applications while we continue to move forward towards our CSE listing,” says Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH Medtech, Inc.

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; ‎the benefits of RYAH’s user-generated, HIPAA-compliant data to physicians; the success of its launch in Europe; RYAH’s plan to roll-out several other clinical delivery mechanisms; the results users may receive from using RYAH products; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry; risks relating to the regulatory landscape in certain countries and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws and regulation; other governmental and environmental regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; risks related to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third parties; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks associated to cannabis products manufactured for human consumption including potential product recalls; a novel business model; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and the risk associated with a business in the cannabis industry. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

