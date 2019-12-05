Servus first Alberta credit union to offer all six mobile payment options

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 26, Servus Credit Union completed their mobile payment offerings by adding Interac® debit on Google Pay. Following closely behind other financial institutions and Canadian credit unions, this addition now gives Servus members access to easily pay with their phones and other mobile devices through six mobile payment options.



"We're working hard to meet the growing expectations our members have when it comes to the digital banking services that are quickly becoming table stakes in the financial services industry," explained Cory Brunsel, Vice President of Digital Banking for Servus.

"It's our purpose to shape member financial fitness, which is going to be different for everyone. So, if we can provide more digital tools to meet members where they are and thus support their journey to feeling good about their money, that's a big win for us."

Servus's mobile payment options now include: Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay each for use with both Servus Credit Union Member Card® and Servus Mastercard®.

Mobile payment methods offer a number of conveniences and benefits to consumers including:

Convenient on-the-go payment method through your phone or other digital device (e.g. smart watch).

Online shopping convenience with payment information stored on your digital device.

Encrypted account information ensuring your banking information is safe and secure.

Learn more about Servus's mobile payment options at servus.ca/digital-wallet.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through 100 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

For more information contact:

Amanda LeNeve

Manager, Media & Member Engagement

Servus Credit Union

T: 780.638.8838

C: 587.920.9158

Email: amanda.leneve@servus.ca



® INTERAC is a registered trademark of Interac Inc., used under license.

® Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.



