Klipsch Audio and McLaren Racing Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klipsch® and McLaren Racing have formed a strategic multi-year partnership for the upcoming 2020 Formula 1 season, celebrating Klipsch as the Official Headphone and Portable Audio Partner of the Formula 1 team.

McLaren, a prominent technology innovator through racing, consistently creates and evolves in the fearless pursuit of better. Similarly, Klipsch strives to deliver the power, detail and emotion of the live experience.

The two brands have come together to design sleek, smart, and premium audio products. A collection of the innovative McLaren Racing and Klipsch collaboration of headphones and portable audio products will be debuted in the Klipsch Audio booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 7, 2020.

Additionally, Klipsch branding will be featured on McLaren Racing’s team headsets at all 22 Formula 1 races around the world beginning in 2020, showcasing the legendary audio brand at its best in one of the loudest environments in the world.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing said:

“McLaren and Klipsch were created by two founders with innovation in mind and both brands live in the world of speed and sound. We are looking forward to starting the partnership in the 2020 season and collaborating to develop exciting products that leverage our shared knowledge.”

Paul Jacobs, President and CEO, Klipsch Audio added:

“Like Klipsch, McLaren Racing is authentic, uncompromising on quality, and remains true to their core values. With McLaren’s influence of state-of-the-art technology, lightweight yet robust materials and aerodynamic design, and Klipsch’s legendary sound and innovation, this strategic alliance will result in the smallest, smartest, most revolutionary headphones and portable speakers on the planet.”

About Klipsch Audio:

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder’s legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®.

About McLaren Racing:

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

McLaren Racing competes in the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, and the IndyCar Series in the US with Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward.

