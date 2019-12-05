XPO Logistics Ranked in the Top 100 of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that it has been ranked No. 95 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The survey evaluated 2,000 US public companies based on a combination of social, environmental and corporate governance scores. XPO ranked second in its industry category of Travel, Transport and Logistics.



Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re honored to be recognized as a culturally progressive company with a strong framework of corporate governance. These attributes go to the heart of our value system. We’ll continue to use our global platform to encourage good corporate citizenship.”

Newsweek, one of the nation’s oldest business publications, partnered with research firm Statista to determine the most responsible public companies for 2020 from a pool of 2,000 candidates. The organizations analyzed corporate information using key performance indicators and conducted an independent survey of US citizens. The resulting list reflects the 300 companies with the highest total scores.

Earlier in 2019, XPO was named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune; a leader in the Magic Quadrant for 3PL Providers by Gartner; and a Winning “W” Company by 2020 Women on Boards for the gender diversity of XPO’s board of directors.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,531 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

