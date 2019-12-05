Growing Security Concerns Driving Demand for NetNumber Signaling Firewall Solutions

NetNumber Delivers Industry’s Most Robust Multiprotocol Signaling Firewalls According to New Strategy Analytics Report

/EIN News/ -- Lowell MA, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber today announced that as security concerns continue to grow with SS7 and Diameter signaling networks, carriers are accelerating the deployment of NetNumber’s signaling firewall solutions to help protect signaling networks and interconnect arrangements. According to a new Strategy Analytics report, Competitive Comparison of Signaling Firewall Solutions, “signaling network attacks are not just from casual ‘hackers’. Some of the threats arrive via connections from other service providers whose owners are ‘trusted’, but whose connections can be accessed via SMS aggregators, SIP trunking partners or others that may turn out to be ‘untrustworthy’. So trust can no longer be assumed based solely on the origin of the request.”

“Security is top of mind for our customers as threats become increasingly sophisticated,” said Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer for NetNumber. “The cost in terms of lost revenue, impact to reputation, customer data breaches, and possible fines is forcing operators to deploy new, highly secure signaling architectures protected by a robust multi-protocol signaling firewall. NetNumber continues to see great growth in both its multiprotocol Signaling Firewall and our global industry data services. The combination of these provides the market with a sophisticated solution that can address SS7 and Diameter networks, as well as upcoming new advancements in the 5G signaling core.”

NetNumber provides a continuous, real-time mapping and normalization of industry telecom data to help power fraud detection, scam call blocking, and number identity theft. Rosenberg continued, “The combination of the TITAN platform with applications and global data sources, is becoming increasingly vital to vigorously protect the boundaries of the network in real time.”

The Strategy Analytics report identified five categories for comparing signaling firewall solutions: platform type, real time independent platform, ownership of protocol stack, interoperability in real time with HLR/HSS and Diameter Routing Agent (DRA) and virtualization. According to Sue Rudd, director of Service Provider Analysis for Strategy Analytics, “NetNumber is a vendor that is able to meet all these criteria…Consistent active standards participation on all protocols continues to be essential to keep up to date on the rapidly evolving security challenges and new approaches including 5G challenges. Not all vendors are participating actively.”

Rosenberg continued, “NetNumber is proud to have been part of the originating leadership role in defining the requirements for signaling firewalls for both SS7 and Diameter. Today we continue that work as a key contributor to the GSMA standards for 5G security, and we’ll be ready to provide signaling firewall solutions as carriers deploy 5G infrastructure technologies.”

Learn more about TITAN at http://netnumber.com/products/titan/ or by contacting sales@netnumber.com. Download the Strategy Analytics report at https://go.netnumber.com/sFWComparisonReportOct19

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platform called TITAN. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

