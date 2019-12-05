João Lourenço receives message from Equatorial Guinea counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 5 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, received last Wednesday, in Luanda, a message from his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, which deals with the strengthening of friendship and cooperation relations between the two states.,

The message bearer was the Equatorial Guinea minister for Co-operation and Foreign Affairs, Simeon Esono Angue, as special envoy of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

Simeon Angue is in Luanda also to attend the African Union Ministerial Peace and Security Council (PSC) that happens from 4 to 6 of this month.

Angola and Equatorial Guinea cooperate in agriculture, oil, minerals, defence, fishers, education, air transport, security and internal organization.

Both countries are members of the Economic Community of Central Africa States (ECCAS), Guinea Gulf Commission (GGC), Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), African union (AU) and United Nations Organization (UNO).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.