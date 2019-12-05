RTLS for Healthcare Market Outlook 2019 - 2027 with Top Players - CenTrak, Impinj, Intelligent InSites, Sanitag, CenTrak

Global RTLS for healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 6,384.45 Mn in 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019-2027.

PUNE, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inventory & asset tracking segment is expected to grow the market for RTLS for healthcare over the forecast period for end user segment.

According to a new market research study titled ‘RTLS for healthcare Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Facility Type and Application.’ The global RTLS for healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 6,384.45 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,455.73 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global RTLS for healthcare market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006259/

The RTLS or real-time location system technology facilitates detection and tracking of the location of objects and people in real-time. The technology is widely popular across many verticals such as defense, retail, supply chain management and healthcare. The inculcation of these technologies in healthcare is increasingly gaining traction for improved services in hospitals and high returns on investment.

Global RTLS for healthcare market, based on technology is segmented into RFID, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, UWB, Others. In 2018, Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) led the market by the technology type. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate, as UWB help healthcare practitioners increase their efficiency and productivity by producing critical analytics, executive dashboards, alerts and reports for better understanding.

The major players operating in the RTLS for healthcare market include, CenTrak, Impinj, Inc., Intelligent InSites, Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Midmark Corporation, Sanitag, Sonitor Technologies, Stanley Healthcare and Teletracking Technologies among the others.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the RTLS for healthcare market. In July 2019, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. entered into a collaboration with B. Braun Medical Inc. for the combination of their Space Infusion Pump Systems with TeleTracking’s RTLS Asset Tracking solution. This interoperability is intended to improve workflow and optimize pump utilization.

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006259/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction 17

1.1 Scope of the Study 17

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance 17

1.3 Market Segmentation 18

1.3.1 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - By Technology 19

1.3.2 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - By Facility Type 20

1.3.3 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - By Application 20

1.3.4 Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - By Geography 20

2. Global RTLS For Healthcare Market - Key Takeaways 21

3. Research Methodology 27

3.1 Coverage 28

3.2 Secondary Research 28

3.3 Primary Research 28

4. Global RTLS for Healthcare - Market Landscape 29

4.1 Overview 29

4.2 PEST Analysis 29

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis 29

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis 29

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis 29

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis 30

4.2.5 South And Central America - PEST Analysis 30

4.3 Expert Opinions 30

5. Global RTLS for Healthcare Market - Key Industry Dynamics 32

5.1 Key Market Drivers 32

5.1.1 Benefits Associated With RTLS System 32

5.1.2 Increased Market Competitiveness With the Emergence of Start-ups 33

5.2 Key Market Restraints 33

5.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns Associated With RTLS 33

5.3 Key Market Opportunities 34

5.3.1 Increasing Usage Of Smartphones, Tablets & Pads To Boost Adoption Of Solutions 34

5.4 Future Trends 34

5.4.1 Increasing Usage of IoT Technology in Healthcare Industries 34

5.5 Impact Analysis 35

Continue………

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006259/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.