So-Young Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the most popular online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB302.4 million (US$42.3 million 1 ), an 79.6% increase from the same period of 2018 and exceeding the high-end of the Company's guidance range.





), an 79.6% increase from the same period of 2018 and exceeding the high-end of the Company's guidance range. Gross margin was 82.2%, compared with 85.7% in the same period of 2018.





Income from operations was RMB20.0 million (US$2.8 million), compared with a loss from operation of RMB 22.1 million in the same period of 2018.





Net income was RMB31.6 million (US$4.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB25.2 million in the same period of 2018.





Non-GAAP net income 2 was RMB40.5 million (US$5.7 million), compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB9.3 million in the same period of 2018.





was RMB40.5 million (US$5.7 million), compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB9.3 million in the same period of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.31 (US$0.04) and RMB0.29 (US$0.04), respectively. Thirteen ADSs represent ten Class A ordinary shares.

Third Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs were 3.42 million, an increase of 143.8% from 1.40 million in the third quarter of 2018.



Total number of purchasing users were 172,500, an increase of 60.2% from 107,700 in the third quarter of 2018.





Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young’s platform were 3,230, an increase of 33.6% from 2,418 in the third quarter of 2018.





Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young’s platform were 2,104, an increase of 51.5% from 1,389 in the third quarter of 2018.





Aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young’s platform was RMB976.2 million, an increase of 74.7% from RMB558.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

"We delivered another strong quarter of results with revenue exceeding the high-end of our guidance range as we capitalized on the strength, quality and stickiness of our platform,” commented Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young. “Our community of users continues to grow as a result of our enhanced user experience and rich content which drove significant 86.8% year-over-year growth in information services revenue. Medical service providers on our platform continue to see the unique value proposition our effective customer acquisition services, differentiated branding, and ability to improve operating efficiency offer in driving growth across their businesses. Average mobile MAUs and total number of purchasing users also continued to grow rapidly as well, with increases of 143.8% and 60.2%, respectively, from the same period last year. We will continue to focus on expanding our user base both in quantity and quality by penetrating deeper into the medical aesthetic service industry. Looking ahead, we do believe that this sector will continue to generate substantial growth opportunities and are confident that our strategy will uniquely positioned to benefit from them and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

“Total revenues during the quarter exceeded guidance, coming in at RMB302.4 million, an increase of 79.6% year-over-year,” added Mr. Min Yu, Chief Financial Officer of So-Young. “We continue to be strategic in monetizing services across our platform which has not impacted our user base or stickiness. This is key to enhancing the user experience and growing our user base. We are aware of the competitive nature of the industry but remain confident that our differentiated platform and technological innovation will continue to drive operational efficiency while we grow our community of users and capitalize on the network effect. We continue to build our platform out to scale with diverse revenue streams which will help strengthen and support our profitability over the long-run.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB302.4 million (US$42.3 million), an increase of 79.6% from RMB168.3 million in the same period of 2018.

Information services revenue was RMB214.3 million (US$30.0 million), an increase of 86.8% from RMB114.7 million in the same period of 2018.

Reservation services revenue was RMB88.1 million (US$ 12.3 million), an increase of 64.3% from RMB53.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Costs of Revenues

Costs of revenues was RMB53.9 million (US$7.5 million), an increase of 124.4% from RMB24.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs associated with an increase in operational staff headcount.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was RMB248.5 million (US$34.8 million), an increase of 72.2% from RMB144.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 82.2%, a decrease from 85.7% in the third quarter of 2018.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB228.5 million (US$32.0 million), an increase of 37.3% from RMB166.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB156.6 million (US$21.9 million), an increase of 44.4% from RMB108.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with marketing and user acquisition activities, and payroll costs associated with the expansion of sales and marketing teams and recognition of share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB32.4 million (US$4.5 million), an increase of 38.0% from RMB23.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of administrative teams and recognition of share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB39.5 million (US$5.5 million), an increase of 14.5% from RMB34.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to the one-off share-based compensation expenses recognized for the re-designation of ordinary shares held by one employee to Series E preferred shares in the second quarter of 2018, net of the increase in the payroll costs associated with the expansion of research and development teams.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was RMB20.0 million (US$2.8 million), compared with a loss from operation of RMB22.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB28.9 million (US$4.0 million), compared with a non-GAAP loss of RMB6.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expenses were RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million), compared with an income tax benefits of RMB1.2 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in taxable income during the third quarter of 2019.

Net Income

Net income was RMB31.6 million (US$4.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB25.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB40.5 million (US$5.7 million), compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB9.3 million for the same period of 2018.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.31 (US$0.04) and RMB0.29 (US$0.04), respectively, compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB1.68 in the same period of 2018.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits and short-term investments of RMB2,778.5 million (US$388.7 million), compared with RMB1,206.9 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to net proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering in May 2019.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB320 million (US$44.8 million) and RMB340 million (US$47.6 million), representing a 74.9% to 85.8% increase from the same period in 2018.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income by excluding share-based compensation expenses from income from operations and net income, respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company’s operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company’s core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company’s results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”) is the most popular online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services in China. With reliable and comprehensive content, as well as a multitude of social functions on its platform, users seeking medical aesthetic treatment can discover products and services, evaluate their quality, and reserve desired treatment. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Financial Guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as So-Young’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. So-Young may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about So-Young’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: So-Young’s strategies; So-Young’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; So-Young’s ability to retain and increase the number of users and medical service providers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online medical aesthetic service industry; changes in So-Young’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online medical aesthetic service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and So-Young undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

1 This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on September 30, 2019.

2 Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.





SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 563,383 610,379 85,395 Restricted cash - 13,620 1,906 Trade receivables 10,473 23,720 3,319 Receivables from online payment platforms 9,970 16,464 2,303 Amount due from related parties 850 5,282 739 Term deposits and short-term investments 643,539 2,154,539 301,431 Prepayment and other current assets 50,236 73,877 10,336 Total current assets 1,278,451 2,897,881 405,429 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 14,813 36,563 5,115 Property and equipment, net 3,253 34,735 4,860 Deferred tax assets 30,894 27,993 3,916 Prepayment for long-term investment 11,500 - - Operating lease right-of-use assets1 - 152,532 21,340 Other non-current assets 1,625 14,969 2,094 Total non-current assets 62,085 266,792 37,325 Total assets 1,340,536 3,164,673 442,754 Liabilities Current liabilities: Taxes payable 41,552 24,993 3,497 Contract liabilities 116,967 117,576 16,450 Salary and welfare payables 71,486 89,851 12,571 Amount due to related parties 925 3,610 505 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 71,226 175,225 24,515 Operating lease liabilities-current3 - 38,293 5,357 Total current liabilities 302,156 449,548 62,895 Operating lease liabilities-non current1 - 129,644 18,138 Total liabilities 302,156 579,192 81,033

1 The Company has adopted ASU No. 2016-02, “Leases (Topic 842)” beginning January 1, 2019 using the optional transition method and accordingly, has not recast prior periods. The only major impact of the standard is the recognition of assets and liabilities for operating leases of approximately RMB191,236 and RMB 195,563, respectively, at January 1, 2019.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 RMB RMB US$ Mezzanine equity: Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 8,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and none outstanding as of September 30, 2019) 30,440 - - Series B convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 10,476,190 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and none outstanding as of September 30, 2019) 99,075 - - Series C-1 convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 1,030,126 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and none outstanding as of September 30, 2019) 17,769 - - Series C convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 4,902,554 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and none outstanding as of September 30, 2019) 161,101 - - Series D convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 9,750,676 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018, and none outstanding as of September 30, 2019) 422,035 - - Series D+ convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 3,497,954 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018, and none outstanding as of September 30, 2019) 178,035 - - Series E convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 6,164,979 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and none outstanding as of September 30, 2019) 487,494 - - Total mezzanine equity 1,395,949 - - Shareholders' (deficit)/equity: Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 12,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 750,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30,2019; 66,613,419 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019) 37 214 30 Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 144,177,521 shares authorized as of December 31, 2018; 11,290,940 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 20,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019) 35 37 5 Additional paid-in capital - 2,781,502 389,146 Accumulated deficit (394,039 ) (318,634 ) (44,579 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 36,398 122,362 17,119 Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity (357,569 ) 2,585,481 361,721 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' (deficit)/equity 1,340,536 3,164,673 442,754







SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues Information services 114,740 214,349 29,989 288,041 568,905 79,593 Reservation services 53,617 88,076 12,322 146,172 224,558 31,417 Total revenues 168,357 302,425 42,311 434,213 793,463 111,010 Cost of revenues (24,014 ) (53,899 ) (7,541 ) (59,934 ) (140,119 ) (19,603 ) Gross profit 144,343 248,526 34,770 374,279 653,344 91,407 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (108,413 ) (156,583 ) (21,907 ) (242,484 ) (337,881 ) (47,271 ) General and administrative expenses (23,443 ) (32,359 ) (4,527 ) (47,635 ) (124,492 ) (17,417 ) Research and development expenses (34,551 ) (39,545 ) (5,533 ) (68,774 ) (122,559 ) (17,147 ) Total operating expenses (166,407 ) (228,487 ) (31,967 ) (358,893 ) (584,932 ) (81,835 ) (Loss)/Income from operations (22,064 ) 20,039 2,803 15,386 68,412 9,572 Other (expenses)/income: Investment income 1,341 1,082 151 2,224 4,554 637 Interest income 1,888 15,685 2,194 7,008 31,528 4,411 Exchange losses (8,120 ) (5,694 ) (797 ) (8,571 ) (3,676 ) (514 ) Others, net 585 3,425 479 604 26,687 3,734 (Loss)/Income before tax (26,370 ) 34,537 4,830 16,651 127,505 17,840 Income tax benefits/(expenses) 1,154 (2,937 ) (411 ) (2,381 ) (20,726 ) (2,900 ) Net (loss)/income (25,216 ) 31,600 4,419 14,270 106,779 14,940 Accretions of convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (28,120 ) - - (68,428 ) (50,219 ) (7,026 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (53,336 ) 31,600 4,419 (54,158 ) 56,560 7,914





SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (Continued)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net (loss)/income (25,216 ) 31,600 4,419 14,270 106,779 14,940 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 23,853 62,375 8,727 36,172 85,964 12,027 Total other comprehensive income 23,853 62,375 8,727 36,172 85,964 12,027 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (1,363 ) 93,975 13,146 50,442 192,743 26,967 Accretions of convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (28,120 ) - - (68,428 ) (50,219 ) (7,026 ) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (29,483 ) 93,975 13,146 (17,986 ) 142,524 19,941 Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic (2.19 ) 0.40 0.06 (2.17 ) 1.07 0.15 Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder – diluted (2.19 ) 0.38 0.05 (2.17 ) 1.00 0.14 Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders – basic (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) (1.68 ) 0.31 0.04 (1.67 ) 0.82 0.11 Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders –diluted (13 ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares) (1.68 ) 0.29 0.04 (1.67 ) 0.77 0.11 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings per share, basic* 24,395,196 78,613,419 78,613,419 24,981,555 52,800,398 52,800,398 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings per share, diluted* 24,395,196 82,888,045 82,888,045 24,981,555 56,764,774 56,764,774 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues (571 ) (1,591 ) (223 ) (1,170 ) (8,700 ) (1,217 ) Selling and marketing expenses (358 ) (1,097 ) (153 ) (830 ) (6,110 ) (855 ) General and administrative expenses (2,817 ) (6,415 ) (897 ) (5,623 ) (56,505 ) (7,905 ) Research and development expenses (12,142 ) 208 29 (12,731 ) (16,467 ) (2,304 ) * Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.





SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ GAAP (loss)/income from operations (22,064 ) 20,039 2,803 15,386 68,412 9,572 Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 15,888 8,895 1,244 20,354 87,782 12,281 Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (6,176 ) 28,934 4,047 35,740 156,194 21,853 GAAP Net (loss)/income (25,216 ) 31,600 4,419 14,270 106,779 14,940 Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 15,888 8,895 1,244 20,354 87,782 12,281 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income (9,328 ) 40,495 5,663 34,624 194,561 27,221



