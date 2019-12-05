Veterinary Parasiticides Market To Grow At a CAGR of 5.7% During 2018- 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global veterinary parasiticides market was valued at about $9.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $12.02 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary parasiticides market is expected to grow to $12.02 billion at a rate of about 5.7% through 2022. The animals are increasingly being affected by zoonotic pathogens which are the leading cause for foodborne diseases worldwide. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites, especially Salmonella and Campylobacter, which can be transmitted directly or indirectly between animals and humans. The necessity to curb these infections in animals drives the market for veterinary parasiticides. Lack of awareness about animal diseases due to limited information on microbes and their impact on wildlife and livestock disease restrains the veterinary parasiticides industry.

Veterinary parasiticides industry includes establishments that produce a cure to parasitic diseases that can be caused by helminths, amoeba, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, and protozoa. Veterinary parasiticides are chemical substances that destroy or inhibit micro-organisms or parasites and improve the animals’ health.

The global veterinary parasiticides market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The veterinary parasiticides market is segmented into oral liquids, tablets, injectables, sprays, and others.

By Geography - The global veterinary parasiticides is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the veterinary parasiticides market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest growth rate during 2018-2023.

Trends In The Veterinary Parasiticides Market

Chewable tablets are being used to prevent animals from being affected by ticks, worms, fleas and others. Treatments with these tablets are easier to administer.

Potential Opportunities In The Veterinary Parasiticides Market

With wildlife conservation, increase in increased pet spending, increased pet ownership by Gen X and Y adults and emerging markets growth, the scope and potential for the global veterinary parasiticides market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Bayer AG (Germany), Zoetis (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck (U.S.) and Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.).

Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary parasiticides market overviews, analyzes and forecasts veterinary parasiticides market size and growth for the global veterinary parasiticides market, veterinary parasiticides market share, veterinary parasiticides market players, veterinary parasiticides market size, veterinary parasiticides market segments and geographies, veterinary parasiticides market trends, veterinary parasiticides market drivers and veterinary parasiticides market restraints, veterinary parasiticides market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary parasiticides market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

