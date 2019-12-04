ACWA Members Elect Steven LaMar as Association President

Pamela Tobin Wins Vote for ACWA Vice President

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today announced the election of Steven LaMar, an Irvine Ranch Water District Board of Directors member, to a two-year term as president of the statewide association. Pamela Tobin, who serves on San Juan Water Board of Directors, was elected vice president.



The election was held Dec. 4 at ACWA’s 2019 Fall Conference & Exhibition in San Diego. LaMar and Tobin will take office in January.

LaMar has served on Orange County’s Irvine Ranch Water District (IRWD) Board of Directors since 2009 and is currently IRWD Board President. ACWA members elected him as association Vice President in 2017 for the 2018-’19 term. LaMar is past chair of ACWA’s Federal Affairs and Headwaters Task Force, and has also served on the board of several other water-related organizations, including the National Water Resources Association (representing 17 Western states), the Southern California Water Coalition, CalDesal, and the National Water Research Institute.

He succeeds outgoing ACWA President Brent Hastey, who serves on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors.

Replacing LaMar as ACWA Vice President, Tobin has served on the Sacramento area’s San Juan Water District Board of Directors and on the Regional Water Authority/Sacramento Groundwater Authority Board of Directors since 2004. She has been active in ACWA as a Board member and Region 4 Chair, belonging to the Federal Affairs and Local Government committees, as well as on the ACWA-Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors and Liability Committee. Tobin works as a Realtor and property developer with more than 30 years of experience as a business owner.

ACWA is the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the country. The remainder of the association’s 37-member Board of Directors is comprised of the chair and vice chair of each of ACWA’s 10 regions, the chair of each of ACWA’s 13 standing committees, the immediate past president, and the vice president of the ACWA / Joint Powers Insurance Authority.

