Digital Pi Launches New Implementation and Managed Services for Integrate Orchestration Customers

Strategic Agreement Enables B2B Marketing and Revenue Teams to Power Full-Funnel Marketing Combining Marketing Orchestration and Gold Standard Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi, an award-winning marketing services agency, today announced a strategic partnership with Integrate, the leader in Marketing Orchestration that empowers B2B marketers to maximize top-funnel demand gen investments and deliver clean, intelligent leads to sales. As part of the partnership, Digital Pi will provide Implementation and Managed Services for Integrate’s platform to B2B marketing and revenue teams in need of guidance, expertise and resources around Marketing Orchestration.

Marketing departments are investing millions of dollars generating demand via multiple channels such as events, social media, content syndication, webinars and digital advertising. The prospect and lead data generated often is riddled with incomplete and bad, unusable data and requires manual intervention by busy marketers before it is injected into downstream marketing and sales systems (marketing automation and CRM) for follow up. Customers such as Adobe, Lionbridge, Sutherland, Salesforce, Dell and others have turned to Integrate’s Marketing Orchestration platform to solve their omni-channel, top-funnel demand challenges.

Digital Pi’s Integrate Implementation Services will offer a Gold Standard experience for Integrate and joint customers similar to the Gold Standard framework provided today for companies using the Marketo platform. “Our business, first and foremost, is working with marketers to make their marketing technologies successful and to deliver results,” said Ryan Vong, CEO at Digital Pi. “The opportunity to deliver services for Integrate, whose enterprise Marketing Orchestration solution is a true game changer for managing and measuring demand generation programs at the top of the funnel, will allow B2B marketers to realize success from this platform out of the gate.“

The Digital Pi and Integrate strategic partnership are based on a shared understanding of what it takes to get the most of marketing technology investments. The Digital Pi team provides unparalleled expertise for implementation, ongoing services and strategic management to ensure clients using Integrate, Marketo and other technologies see the results they expect.

“Digital Pi is a trusted team helping B2B teams derive more value from marketing automation and CRM systems,” shared Jeremy Bloom, CEO and founder of Integrate. “By adding the Integrate solution and services capabilities, Digital Pi delivers our joint customers a unique full-funnel, unified approach to revenue marketing.” For more information about Digital Pi’s Integrate Implementation Services, visit http://digitalpi.com/partners/integrate/.

About Digital Pi

Digital Pi is a marketing services agency that helps clients achieve their marketing goals with the latest marketing technologies. Using our Gold Standard framework, clients such as Ruckus Networks, Evernote and Marketo achieve repeatable and measurable results in less time with a best practice approach. Digital Pi offers a blend of strategic marketing, technical and campaign operational services that fuel excellence for clients who use Marketo, Adobe Marketo Engage, Iterable, Integrate and other supporting martech platforms. For more information, visit http://digitalpi.com/.

About Integrate

Integrate, the leader in demand orchestration, empowers B2B marketers to build better, faster, smarter marketing engines. Global innovators like Microsoft, Adobe and Salesforce choose Integrate’s software to deliver a revolutionary approach to marketing that brings people, processes, data and technology together to drive revenue at scale. Integrate provides an advanced automation layer for top-of-funnel marketing efforts, so it’s easy to execute programs that convert target audiences into engaged prospects. Teams save hundreds of hours per month, generate three times more high-quality sales leads, and impact four times as many opportunities.



