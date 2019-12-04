ACWA Presents Brad Hiltscher with Lifetime Achievement Award

Hiltscher Honored for over 34 years of service with Metropolitan Water District

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to Brad Hiltscher, who has devoted his career to working on key legislative initiatives, including the current version of the Safe Water Drinking Act, the Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Act, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, and the California Bay-Delta Restoration Act. ACWA’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made a remarkable and lasting contribution to California water.



For much of his career, Hiltscher has served as Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s Executive Legislative Representative. He has developed a wealth of public policy knowledge, political insight and hands-on experience that he puts to use every day in Washington D.C.

“Brad is one of the most respected water professionals on Capitol Hill and his contributions to California’s water industry over the past few decades make him highly worthy of this award,” said ACWA President Brent Hastey.

In 2015, Hiltscher worked with stakeholders in Arizona, California and Nevada on legislation that was signed into law to provide 50 years of clean and reliable hydropower from Hoover Dam, saving local ratepayers billions over the course of this new contract and still in effect today.

Hiltscher is scheduled to retire in January 2020, but until then he can be found meeting with members of Congress, negotiating with administration officials or strategizing with other water agencies and their lobbyists.

More information about ACWA’s awards programs is at www.acwa.com/about/awards .

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.