Whitestone Hosts its 6th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Hot Cocoa Stroll Event at Market Street at DC Ranch

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) kicks off the holiday season on Thursday, December 5th with the 6th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Hot Cocoa Stroll Event from 5:30pm to 8:00pm at its Market Street at DC Ranch property in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the DC Ranch property has grown enormously since its beginning in 2014 and is now the formal holiday season kick-off celebration for the DC Ranch community. The event begins with the Hot Cocoa Stroll and will feature special performances through the night by Copper Ridge Middle School Orchestra, Blazer Band and Chorus, Desert Bells International, Dickens Carolers, and our popular dance troupe from the DC Dance AZ Studio.

The opening parade starts promptly at 5:30pm, led by Ralphie the Wayward Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and all of the Middle School performers and entertainers, ending with Santa arriving on a truck of the Scottsdale Fire Department with an escort of the Scottsdale Police Department.

Joining Santa and his merry friends will be local fan favorites the Lighted Stilt Walkers, the BOOM Percussion Group, and our Friendly Grinch! The public is invited to be our guests and stroll the magical street throughout the evening and enjoy holiday treats provided by Market Street at DC Ranch retailers and restaurants, arts & crafts stations, music, giveaways and more.

Mr. Mastandrea commented, “Being a part of the local community is very important to us at Whitestone and we look forward to this event every year. We always get a huge turnout from the families in the surrounding community. It gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy our wonderful restaurants which offer a variety of specialties including; Flemings upscale steakhouse; our newest Italian restaurant Vic and Ola’s; our family-style Mexican restaurant Jalapeno Inferno; our American-style tavern and smokehouse Liberty Station; our sports-themed All American Modern Sports Grill; Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizza; The Herb Box; The Living Room wine café and lounge; and breakfast favorite Eggstasy.”

Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “We want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas from the Whitestone family, and a happy, safe, and prosperous New Year.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Whitestone REIT Contact:

Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com



