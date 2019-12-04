FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Fiat Chrysler…

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JANUARY 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that acquired Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“Fiat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCAU) securities between February 26, 2016 and November 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., you may, no later than January 31, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that Fiat employed a bribery scheme to obtain favorable terms in its collective bargaining agreement with International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America;



that high-ranking Fiat officials were aware of and authorized the scheme; and



that due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Fiat's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company (“GM”) filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat and its former executives, accusing Fiat of bribing United Auto Workers (“UAW”) officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. The lawsuit alleged that the scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company’s late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne.



On this news, Fiat’s stock price fell $0.58 per share, or nearly 4%, to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

