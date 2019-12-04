Elisa Schreiber Appointed to Noodles & Company Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced the appointment of Elisa Schreiber as an independent member of its Board of Directors effective December 3, 2019.



Jeff Jones, Chairman of the Board of Noodles & Company, commented, “We are excited to welcome Elisa Schreiber to our Board of Directors. Her extensive business experience in marketing and communications, with particular emphasis on emerging technologies, will be a tremendous asset as we activate our strategic priorities. We look forward to working with Elisa as we support Noodles & Company in reaching its significant growth potential.”

Ms. Schreiber is currently the marketing partner at Greylock Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, where she supports the firm’s portfolio companies with strategic marketing and communications counsel as they scale from seed stage to publicly-traded. Prior to joining Greylock, Ms. Schreiber led the global communications team at Hulu, a premium entertainment streaming service, during a period of hyper-growth for the company. During her three-year tenure, the company exceeded five million U.S. paid subscribers, and counted over 30 million monthly users on Hulu’s free service. Ms. Schreiber launched Hulu’s first original series, the company’s first international market, and the Hulu Plus subscription service, which became the fastest growing video subscription service – online or offline – in U.S. history.

Ms. Schreiber is on the advisory board for All Raise, a non-profit dedicated to accelerating the success of female funders and founders in technology by improving the success of women in the venture-backed tech ecosystem. Ms. Schreiber earned her MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, as well as her BA in Communications & Media Studies and her BA in Visual Arts at the University of California, San Diego.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

