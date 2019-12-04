USC Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab Invites Social Entrepreneurs to Tackle L.A.’s Most Pressing Issues at 2nd Annual Social Venture Coaching Competition

Participants receive six weeks of business development coaching from leading social impact experts, competing for up to $125,000 - USC’s largest cash prize

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From homelessness to affordable housing, Los Angeles is in the midst of battling a wide range of social issues. To solve these problems, we need to tap the creativity and innovation of social impactors. That is why USC Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab is inviting USC-connected individuals, teams and early-stage startups to compete in its 2nd Annual Social Venture Coaching Competition (SVCC) for the opportunity to receive up to $125,000 in startup capital for their social ventures, and six weeks of business development coaching and consulting from leading social impact experts. Online applications are now open and will close on Jan. 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.



“SVCC will offer hands-on mentorship from social impact experts and the chance for entrepreneurs to receive substantial startup capital for their social ventures,” stated Adlai Wertman, David C. Bohnett professor of Social Entrepreneurship and academic director of the Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship at USC Marshall School of Business. “We’re looking for fresh, bold ideas that improve the lives of Angelenos facing challenges related to pressing social issues, including homelessness. We can’t wait to see what solutions are presented this year.”

Developed in partnership with The Rose Hills Foundation and Specialty Family Foundation, SVCC is the largest USC cash prize competition. It was established to find sustainable business solutions to L.A.’s most pressing social issues. SVCC is interested in applicants submitting solutions that respond to the following issues:

Homelessness

Access to credit

Public health inequity

Racial wealth gap

Gender inequality

Barriers to employment

Access to mental health services

Substance abuse

K–12 education

Pathways to self-sufficiency

Immigration

College access and preparedness

Racial inequality

Support for veterans

Mass incarceration

Food justice and nutrition

Affordable housing

Domestic violence

LGBTQ inclusion

Criminal justice reform

Environmental sustainability

SVCC applicants will receive weekly coaching sessions over a six-week period beginning in Feb. 2020. Following the coaching period, six teams will be selected to take part in a final pitch event for the chance to win up to $125,000 in startup capital. The winning teams also receive additional support and guidance from the Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab and join a prestigious list of past SVCC winners.



SVCC is open to individuals, teams and early-stage startups. Each team is required to have at least one currently enrolled USC Marshall student or recent graduate (someone who has earned a degree from USC within the last seven years). The Marshall team member must be and remain an active participant throughout the venture and intend to occupy a leadership position for at least two years following completion of the Competition.

To learn more, visit here . For questions, please contact USC.SVCC@gmail.com .

To apply online, visit here . The application deadline is Jan. 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Applications also are now open for the Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship at USC Marshall School of Business. To apply, visit here.

About the Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab

The Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab (BSEL) is a Center of Excellence at the USC Marshall School of Business that equips students, faculty and staff with the business skills and resources to develop market-based solutions to the wicked problems of the 21st century. Through education, community building, research and professional development, the Lab serves as the hub for social entrepreneurial efforts at the university.

Founded in 2008 and named in 2014 through a gift from the Brittingham Family Foundation, the Lab provides students across the university with a foundation in the context and practice of social entrepreneurship. It offers an undergraduate minor in social entrepreneurship; a graduate certificate in sustainability and business; the MBA concentration in sustainability, society and business; and a Master of Science in social entrepreneurship (MSSE). The one-year MSSE provides students the essential business and entrepreneurship skills to make an impact in issue areas like poverty alleviation, health care, gender equity, education and sustainability.

Instagram: @uscbrittinghamlab

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USCBSEL/

#SVCC2020

About The Rose Hills Foundation

Founded in 1996, The Rose Hills Foundation is a “responsive” grantmaker that supports a broad range of non-profit organizations serving the people of Southern California in key areas of need, including education, social services, health, arts and culture, civic and community engagement, and recreation. The Foundation’s giving not only benefits low-income and disenfranchised youth, individuals, and families, but also supports well-regarded regional institutions that benefit all residents of Southern California and add immeasurable value to the Los Angeles region.

About Specialty Family Foundation

Specialty Family Foundation was launched in 2006 by Dr. James B. and Joan C. Peter. Its roots stem from a combination of the Peter family’s faith, passions and values combined with Dr. Peter’s driven, evidence-based, innovative approach to his pursuits and life-changing work through the company he founded, Specialty Laboratories, Inc. Specialty Family Foundation seeks to alleviate the conditions that lead to persistent poverty.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Penn

KCPR for MSSE

323-605-3361

melissa@mielpr.com



