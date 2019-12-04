David Felcyn Joins Ultimus as Director of Transfer Agent Technology

Appointment reinforces company’s commitment to investing in human talent and technology, and a strong focus as a client-centric organization

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), one of the largest independent fund service providers, today announces that David Felcyn has joined the company as the Director of Transfer Agent (TA) Technology. This development reinforces Ultimus’ commitment to employing knowledgeable and skilled professionals to enhance the experience of its investment manager clients. Felcyn has more than 23 years of experience in the financial services industry, as well as a deep background in technology and financial operations management, compliance, and relationship management.



In his new role, Felcyn will be responsible for the core TA technology functions and primary oversight of the Envision relationship, which is the technology that Ultimus uses for TA activity. He will concentrate on expanding Ultimus’ TA technology to provide enhanced solutions for the unique needs of investment adviser clients and their investors. Ultimus was recognized earlier this year as one of the largest mutual fund transfer agents in the industry.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working directly with Dave for more than 16 years in a previous role,” said Ian Martin , Chief Administrative Officer of Ultimus. “He is an outstanding leader with a proven track record of improving technology, processes, and the investor experience. That’s why I’m confident that Dave will be a great leader for the Ultimus team and provide a positive impact for our clients and their shareholders. I look forward to watching what he can achieve within our Ultimus’ organization, which is exclusively focused on creating positive client experiences for fund administrators.”

“We are delighted that Dave has agreed to join the Ultimus team, particularly with his significant industry experience since we are seeing an increased interest from large institutional managers for our unique TA solution,” said Gary Tenkman , Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus. “We remain committed to providing outstanding boutique service level offerings, and Dave’s understanding of TA systems will enable Ultimus to tailor solutions to add more meaningful value-add for clients. We continue to demonstrate our commitment in this space by investing in talent like Dave to meet the growing needs of a changing marketplace.”

Before joining Ultimus, Felcyn worked over 21 years in the Transfer Agent for U.S. Bank Global Funds Services. In that role, he held leadership positions in Systems and Business Integration, Relationship Management, and Contact Center Management. Most recently, Felcyn served as Head of Dealer Clearing and Alternative Investment Operations, and Pre-Paid Tuition Operations. He holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 26, 6, and 63 licenses.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus has a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring professional staff.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 750 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.





2145-NLD-12/4/2019

8203 UFS 12/4/2019

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.