Livanta Awarded CMS Beneficiary and Family Centered Care (BFCC) Quality Improvement Organization (QIO) Contract

QIO Program Aims to Improve Patient Care, Improve Health Outcomes, and Save Taxpayer Resources

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livanta LLC has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract for the Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Center for Clinical Standards & Quality (CCSQ). With a five-year base period and option for five additional years, this contract was issued under the terms and conditions of the BFCC-QIO Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) which was awarded earlier this year to Livanta.



The BFCC-QIO includes a full range of services and solutions necessary to support the CMS in the execution of its mission to improve healthcare quality and value through its four core functions of Beneficiary Oversight, Beneficiary Protection, Beneficiary and Stakeholder Engagement, and BFCC Data Analytics & Management. Federal provisions in the QIO statute in Part B of Title XI of the Social Security Act authorize the QIO program.

“Livanta has had the opportunity to serve the CMS for nearly 15 years. Winning the 12th Scope of Work under the BFCC-QIO Program enables Livanta to continue serving as a leader in healthcare quality and provides us with the opportunity further to improve healthcare across the United States,” said Roger Hebden, Chief Executive Officer.

Livanta will provide best-in-class solutions to improve healthcare services for Medicare beneficiaries through numerous statutory review functions such as quality of care reviews, beneficiary appeals, discharge and termination of services decisions, and various medical necessity reviews. Our goal is to ensure that care provided by the Medicare Program is medically necessary and reasonable, meets professionally recognized standards of care, and is provided in the appropriate setting.

“Livanta is devoted and dedicated to coming alongside Medicare beneficiaries and the Medicare Program to roll out the 12th Scope of Work of the Quality Improvement Organizations. We face a pivotal time in healthcare as together we engage Medicare beneficiaries and their entire healthcare teams to provide quality transitions, enhanced coordination, and value-based care that place patients and their clinicians and caregivers in the center of Medicare Care Innovation, Quality Transformation, and Outcome Coordination for 21st Century Healthcare Excellence,” said Ellen R. Evans, MD, Livanta’s Chief Medical Officer.

For more information please visit www.livanta.com .

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held, government contracting firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

CONTACT: Susan Boswell sboswell@livanta.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.