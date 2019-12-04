Successful Entrepreneur Becomes Latest Celebree School Franchisee

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 26 company-owned locations in Maryland and Delaware, today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Jeffrey Ziccardi. His Celebree School is set to open in Cherry Hill, New Jersey in spring 2021.



An experienced multi-unit franchisee long involved in the restaurant and hospitality industries, Ziccardi sees early childhood education as an area where he can truly make a difference.

“From doing business in Maryland, I knew the Celebree School name and its quality reputation,” said Ziccardi. “Meeting with company leadership solidified my decision to move into a new industry. I decided to franchise with Celebree because their commitment to ensuring franchisee success was unparalleled.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child”, but the “whole family.”

“We are excited to have Jeffrey join our growing list of franchisees,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. “As a successful franchisee with multiple locations, he knows what it takes to run a thriving business and we look forward to seeing him make a difference in the lives of families in South Jersey.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Chris Kelleher, VP, Franchise Development and Operations, at ckelleher@celebree.com or 443-991-4791.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

