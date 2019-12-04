H&R Block Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Fiscal Year Outlook

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its financial results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended October 31, 2019. The company normally reports a fiscal second quarter loss due to the seasonality of its tax business. The fiscal second quarter typically represents less than 5% of annual revenues and less than 15% of annual expenses.



Fiscal Second Quarter Highlights1

Fiscal second quarter financial results were in line with expectations, and the company reiterated its revenue growth and margin outlook for the full fiscal year.





Revenues increased 8%, to $161 million due to Wave and improved tax return volumes.





Loss per share from continuing operations 2 increased $0.10 to $0.93; adjusted loss per share from continuing operations 2,3 increased $0.07 to $0.85.





increased $0.10 to $0.93; adjusted loss per share from continuing operations increased $0.07 to $0.85. The company repurchased and retired 5.7 million shares at an aggregate price of $137 million, or $23.94 per share.

"We've made significant progress to digitally enable all facets of our business to deliver expertise and care in new and compelling ways," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. "These efforts, along with Wave and our momentum from last year, position us well to deliver for this fiscal year and for the long term."

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except EPS) Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 Revenue $ 161 $ 149 Pretax Loss $ (261 ) $ (232 ) Net Loss $ (184 ) $ (171 ) Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted 198.1 205.5 EPS2 $ (0.93 ) $ (0.83 ) Adjusted EPS2,3 $ (0.85 ) $ (0.78 ) EBITDA4 $ (197 ) $ (169 )

"We were pleased with our strong revenue growth in the fiscal second quarter," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "We’re well-positioned for success in the upcoming tax season and have reiterated our revenue growth and margin outlook for the fiscal year."

Key Financial Metrics

Fiscal second quarter results were in line with expectations.





Total revenues increased $11.9 million, or 8.0%, to $160.8 million due to Wave and improved tax return volumes.





Total operating expenses increased $39.4 million, or 10.8%, to $403.5 million due to Wave, planned investments in our technology roadmap, and legal expenses, which were partially offset by lower occupancy costs.





Pretax loss increased $29.3 million, or 12.6%, to $261.3 million.





Loss per share from continuing operations increased $0.10 to $0.93; adjusted loss per share from continuing operations increased $0.07 to $0.85. The change in pretax loss, along with lower shares outstanding, impacted loss per share. While beneficial on a full-year basis, the lower share count negatively impacts EPS in quarters in which the company reports a loss. These impacts were partially offset by an increased tax benefit.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the company repurchased and retired approximately 5.7 million shares at an aggregate price of $136.9 million, or $23.94 per share. Fiscal year-to-date repurchases total 7.3 million shares at an aggregate price of $181.0 million, or $24.75 per share.





As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share is payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962 and has increased its dividend in each of the past four fiscal years.

Discontinued Operations

For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

Conference Call

Discussion of the fiscal 2020 second quarter results, outlook, and a general business update will occur during the company’s previously announced fiscal second quarter earnings conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders. The call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on December 4, 2019. To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:

U.S./Canada (866) 987-6821 or International (630) 652-5951

Conference ID: 9677027

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The link to the webcast can be accessed directly at http://investors.hrblock.com . The presentation will be posted on the Quarterly Results page at http://investors.hrblock.com following the conclusion of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on December 4, 2019 and continuing for seven days by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 9677027. The webcast will be available for replay beginning on December 5, 2019 and continuing for 90 days at http://investors.hrblock.com .

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax and small business services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 11,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, as well as through virtual channels and H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block offers small business financial solutions through its retail locations and online through Wave. In fiscal 2019, H&R Block had revenues of $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at http://investors.hrblock.com . In addition, factors that may cause the company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the company has made, and future actions of the company. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period. 2 All per share amounts are based on weighted average fully diluted shares over the corresponding period. 3 Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). 4 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).



For Further Information

Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com Media Relations: Susan Waldron, (816) 854-5522, susan.waldron@hrblock.com





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in 000s

- except per share amounts) Three months ended October 31, Six months ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Service revenues $ 139,648 $ 127,267 $ 271,807 $ 254,127 Royalty, product and other revenues 21,153 21,604 39,356 39,927 160,801 148,871 311,163 294,054 OPERATING EXPENSES: Costs of revenues 253,206 250,815 482,598 472,375 Selling, general and administrative 150,334 113,319 266,470 219,059 Total operating expenses 403,540 364,134 749,068 691,434 Other income (expense), net 2,739 4,464 11,862 9,006 Interest expense on borrowings (21,306 ) (21,191 ) (42,377 ) (42,381 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit (261,306 ) (231,990 ) (468,420 ) (430,755 ) Income tax benefit (77,752 ) (61,053 ) (139,142 ) (111,021 ) Net loss from continuing operations (183,554 ) (170,937 ) (329,278 ) (319,734 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (4,445 ) (5,339 ) (8,968 ) (9,212 ) NET LOSS $ (187,999 ) $ (176,276 ) $ (338,246 ) $ (328,946 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (0.93 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (1.55 ) Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Consolidated $ (0.95 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.69 ) $ (1.59 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC AND DILUTED SHARES 198,079 205,520 200,058 206,596





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of October 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 April 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 245,312 $ 600,799 $ 1,572,150 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 176,332 122,507 135,577 Receivables, net 74,710 61,286 138,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,058 106,410 146,667 Total current assets 601,412 891,002 1,993,359 Property and equipment, net 206,216 241,772 212,092 Operating lease right of use asset 475,969 — — Intangible assets, net 425,377 364,524 342,493 Goodwill 815,331 507,191 519,937 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 145,807 130,987 141,979 Other noncurrent assets 86,629 97,820 90,085 Total assets $ 2,756,741 $ 2,233,296 $ 3,299,945 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 111,439 $ 114,393 $ 249,525 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 57,602 43,396 196,527 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 106,125 94,257 271,973 Current portion of long-term debt 648,651 — — Operating lease liabilities 162,897 — — Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 177,243 183,675 204,976 Total current liabilities 1,263,957 435,721 923,001 Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings 980,299 1,491,328 1,492,629 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 180,362 235,799 197,906 Operating lease liabilities 326,691 — — Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 81,179 101,773 144,882 Total liabilities 2,832,488 2,264,621 2,758,418 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 2,310 2,420 2,383 Additional paid-in capital 765,220 759,235 767,636 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,817 ) (18,880 ) (20,416 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (122,535 ) (64,291 ) 499,386 Less treasury shares, at cost (698,925 ) (709,809 ) (707,462 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (75,747 ) (31,325 ) 541,527 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,756,741 $ 2,233,296 $ 3,299,945





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Six months ended October 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (338,246 ) $ (328,946 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 81,262 81,925 Provision for bad debt 1,890 2,350 Deferred taxes 12,595 17,913 Stock-based compensation 16,094 11,839 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables 71,859 74,672 Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets 13,889 (9,134 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (267,257 ) (218,692 ) Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (74,996 ) (81,014 ) Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (206,278 ) (179,660 ) Other, net (4,128 ) 1,056 Net cash used in operating activities (693,316 ) (627,691 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (42,854 ) (66,422 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (416,925 ) (24,549 ) Franchise loans funded (16,021 ) (8,915 ) Payments from franchisees 7,902 11,689 Other, net 50,839 4,993 Net cash used in investing activities (417,059 ) (83,204 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 135,000 — Dividends paid (104,063 ) (103,484 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (190,369 ) (102,096 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,215 1,746 Other, net (18,544 ) (22,434 ) Net cash used in financing activities (176,761 ) (226,268 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash 1,053 (3,209 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (1,286,083 ) (940,372 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,707,727 1,663,678 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 421,644 $ 723,306 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 54,109 $ 50,197 Interest paid on borrowings 39,952 39,902 Accrued additions to property and equipment 3,409 4,765





FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended October 31, Six months ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: U.S. assisted tax preparation $ 41,226 $ 41,652 $ 74,218 $ 72,756 U.S. royalties 7,820 8,062 14,679 15,633 U.S. DIY tax preparation 4,541 2,994 7,951 5,775 International 44,926 45,497 85,507 84,676 Refund Transfers 791 560 2,300 1,984 Emerald Card® 8,616 9,478 22,471 23,724 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 25,660 24,318 58,497 60,895 Tax Identity Shield® 4,648 5,243 9,170 9,984 Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance™ 485 397 1,039 844 Wave 10,902 — 14,527 — Other 11,186 10,670 20,804 17,783 160,801 148,871 311,163 294,054 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 60,993 59,096 114,796 109,028 Other wages 60,744 50,046 114,581 97,868 Benefits and other compensation 28,708 24,178 55,182 47,109 150,445 133,320 284,559 254,005 Occupancy 97,530 104,880 189,682 195,606 Marketing and advertising 9,651 8,586 16,430 15,480 Depreciation and amortization 42,657 41,493 81,262 81,925 Bad debt 2,035 188 1,067 (670 ) Other (1) 101,222 75,667 176,068 145,088 Total operating expenses 403,540 364,134 749,068 691,434 Other income (expense), net 2,739 4,464 11,862 9,006 Interest expense on borrowings (21,306 ) (21,191 ) (42,377 ) (42,381 ) Pretax loss (261,306 ) (231,990 ) (468,420 ) (430,755 ) Income tax benefit (77,752 ) (61,053 ) (139,142 ) (111,021 ) Net loss from continuing operations (183,554 ) (170,937 ) (329,278 ) (319,734 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (4,445 ) (5,339 ) (8,968 ) (9,212 ) NET LOSS $ (187,999 ) $ (176,276 ) $ (338,246 ) $ (328,946 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (0.93 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (1.55 ) Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Consolidated $ (0.95 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.69 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted average basic and diluted shares 198,079 205,520 200,058 206,596 EBITDA from continuing operations (2) $ (197,343 ) $ (169,306 ) $ (344,781 ) $ (306,449 )





(1) We reclassified $3.2 million and $5.4 million of supplies expense from its own financial statement line to other expenses for the three and six months ended October 31, 2018, respectively, to conform to the current year presentation. (2) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





(in 000s) Three months ended October 31, Six months ended October 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss - as reported $ (187,999 ) $ (176,276 ) $ (338,246 ) $ (328,946 ) Discontinued operations, net 4,445 5,339 8,968 9,212 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported (183,554 ) (170,937 ) (329,278 ) (319,734 ) Add back: Income taxes of continuing operations (77,752 ) (61,053 ) (139,142 ) (111,021 ) Interest expense of continuing operations 21,306 21,191 42,377 42,381 Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations 42,657 41,493 81,262 81,925 (13,789 ) 1,631 (15,503 ) 13,285 EBITDA from continuing operations $ (197,343 ) $ (169,306 ) $ (344,781 ) $ (306,449 )





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Q1 Q2 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS Three months

ended July 31,

2019 Three months

ended October 31,

2019 Six months ended

October 31, 2019 Net loss from continuing operations $ (145,724 ) $ (183,554 ) $ (329,278 ) Adjustments (pretax): Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 16,239 19,579 35,818 Adjusted pretax loss from continuing operations (129,485 ) (163,975 ) (293,460 ) Tax effect of adjustments (1) (4,162 ) (4,549 ) (8,711 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (133,647 ) $ (168,524 ) $ (302,171 ) Diluted loss per share (GAAP) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (1.65 ) Adjustments, net of tax 0.06 0.08 0.14 Adjusted loss per share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (1.51 )





(1) Tax effect of adjustments is computed as the pretax effect of the adjustments multiplied by our effective tax rate before discrete items.





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL

MEASURE - PRIOR YEAR

ADJUSTED EPS Three

months

ended July

31, 2018 Three

months

ended

October 31, 2018 Six

months

ended

October 31, 2018 Three

months

ended

January 31, 2019 Nine

months

ended

January 31, 2019 Three

months

ended

April 30, 2019 Twelve

months

ended

April 30, 2019 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (148,797 ) $ (170,937 ) $ (319,734 ) $ (119,779 ) $ (439,513 ) $ 884,769 $ 445,256 Adjustments (pretax): Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions 15,204 15,107 30,311 16,142 46,453 16,298 62,751 Adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations (133,593 ) (155,830 ) (289,423 ) (103,637 ) (393,060 ) 901,067 508,007 Tax effect of adjustments (1) (3,786 ) (3,510 ) (7,296 ) (3,820 ) (11,116 ) (3,775 ) (14,891 ) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (137,379 ) $ (159,340 ) $ (296,719 ) $ (107,457 ) $ (404,176 ) $ 897,292 $ 493,116 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (2.13 ) $ 4.32 $ 2.15 Adjustments, net of tax 0.06 0.05 0.11 0.06 0.17 0.07 0.24 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (1.96 ) $ 4.39 $ 2.39





(1) Tax effect of adjustments is computed as the pretax effect of the adjustments multiplied by our effective tax rate before discrete items.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.

During the quarter we added adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as a non-GAAP measure, which excludes amortization of intangibles related to our acquisition of Wave and tax franchisee and competitor businesses. Due to the recent acquisition of Wave, we believe removing the impacts of amortization of acquired intangibles provides a more meaningful indicator of performance and will assist in understanding our financial results.

We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.