H&R Block Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Fiscal Year Outlook
/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today released its financial results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended October 31, 2019. The company normally reports a fiscal second quarter loss due to the seasonality of its tax business. The fiscal second quarter typically represents less than 5% of annual revenues and less than 15% of annual expenses.
Fiscal Second Quarter Highlights1
- Fiscal second quarter financial results were in line with expectations, and the company reiterated its revenue growth and margin outlook for the full fiscal year.
- Revenues increased 8%, to $161 million due to Wave and improved tax return volumes.
- Loss per share from continuing operations2 increased $0.10 to $0.93; adjusted loss per share from continuing operations2,3 increased $0.07 to $0.85.
- The company repurchased and retired 5.7 million shares at an aggregate price of $137 million, or $23.94 per share.
"We've made significant progress to digitally enable all facets of our business to deliver expertise and care in new and compelling ways," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. "These efforts, along with Wave and our momentum from last year, position us well to deliver for this fiscal year and for the long term."
Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results From Continuing Operations
|(in millions, except EPS)
|Q2 FY2020
|Q2 FY2019
|Revenue
|$
|161
|$
|149
|Pretax Loss
|$
|(261
|)
|$
|(232
|)
|Net Loss
|$
|(184
|)
|$
|(171
|)
|Weighted-Avg. Shares - Diluted
|198.1
|205.5
|EPS2
|$
|(0.93
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|Adjusted EPS2,3
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(0.78
|)
|EBITDA4
|$
|(197
|)
|$
|(169
|)
"We were pleased with our strong revenue growth in the fiscal second quarter," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "We’re well-positioned for success in the upcoming tax season and have reiterated our revenue growth and margin outlook for the fiscal year."
Key Financial Metrics
- Fiscal second quarter results were in line with expectations.
- Total revenues increased $11.9 million, or 8.0%, to $160.8 million due to Wave and improved tax return volumes.
- Total operating expenses increased $39.4 million, or 10.8%, to $403.5 million due to Wave, planned investments in our technology roadmap, and legal expenses, which were partially offset by lower occupancy costs.
- Pretax loss increased $29.3 million, or 12.6%, to $261.3 million.
- Loss per share from continuing operations increased $0.10 to $0.93; adjusted loss per share from continuing operations increased $0.07 to $0.85. The change in pretax loss, along with lower shares outstanding, impacted loss per share. While beneficial on a full-year basis, the lower share count negatively impacts EPS in quarters in which the company reports a loss. These impacts were partially offset by an increased tax benefit.
Share Repurchases and Dividends
- During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the company repurchased and retired approximately 5.7 million shares at an aggregate price of $136.9 million, or $23.94 per share. Fiscal year-to-date repurchases total 7.3 million shares at an aggregate price of $181.0 million, or $24.75 per share.
- As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share is payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2019. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962 and has increased its dividend in each of the past four fiscal years.
Discontinued Operations
For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax and small business services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 11,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, as well as through virtual channels and H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block offers small business financial solutions through its retail locations and online through Wave. In fiscal 2019, H&R Block had revenues of $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.
About Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results.
|1
|All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.
|2
|All per share amounts are based on weighted average fully diluted shares over the corresponding period.
|3
|Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
|4
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(unaudited, in 000s
- except per share amounts)
|Three months ended October 31,
|Six months ended October 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|REVENUES:
|Service revenues
|$
|139,648
|$
|127,267
|$
|271,807
|$
|254,127
|Royalty, product and other revenues
|21,153
|21,604
|39,356
|39,927
|160,801
|148,871
|311,163
|294,054
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Costs of revenues
|253,206
|250,815
|482,598
|472,375
|Selling, general and administrative
|150,334
|113,319
|266,470
|219,059
|Total operating expenses
|403,540
|364,134
|749,068
|691,434
|Other income (expense), net
|2,739
|4,464
|11,862
|9,006
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(21,306
|)
|(21,191
|)
|(42,377
|)
|(42,381
|)
|Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit
|(261,306
|)
|(231,990
|)
|(468,420
|)
|(430,755
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(77,752
|)
|(61,053
|)
|(139,142
|)
|(111,021
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(183,554
|)
|(170,937
|)
|(329,278
|)
|(319,734
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(4,445
|)
|(5,339
|)
|(8,968
|)
|(9,212
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(187,999
|)
|$
|(176,276
|)
|$
|(338,246
|)
|$
|(328,946
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.93
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|$
|(1.65
|)
|$
|(1.55
|)
|Discontinued operations
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|(0.95
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC AND DILUTED SHARES
|198,079
|205,520
|200,058
|206,596
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
|As of
|October 31, 2019
|October 31, 2018
|April 30, 2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|245,312
|$
|600,799
|$
|1,572,150
|Cash and cash equivalents - restricted
|176,332
|122,507
|135,577
|Receivables, net
|74,710
|61,286
|138,965
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|105,058
|106,410
|146,667
|Total current assets
|601,412
|891,002
|1,993,359
|Property and equipment, net
|206,216
|241,772
|212,092
|Operating lease right of use asset
|475,969
|—
|—
|Intangible assets, net
|425,377
|364,524
|342,493
|Goodwill
|815,331
|507,191
|519,937
|Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable
|145,807
|130,987
|141,979
|Other noncurrent assets
|86,629
|97,820
|90,085
|Total assets
|$
|2,756,741
|$
|2,233,296
|$
|3,299,945
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|111,439
|$
|114,393
|$
|249,525
|Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|57,602
|43,396
|196,527
|Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|106,125
|94,257
|271,973
|Current portion of long-term debt
|648,651
|—
|—
|Operating lease liabilities
|162,897
|—
|—
|Deferred revenue and other current liabilities
|177,243
|183,675
|204,976
|Total current liabilities
|1,263,957
|435,721
|923,001
|Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings
|980,299
|1,491,328
|1,492,629
|Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|180,362
|235,799
|197,906
|Operating lease liabilities
|326,691
|—
|—
|Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities
|81,179
|101,773
|144,882
|Total liabilities
|2,832,488
|2,264,621
|2,758,418
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share
|2,310
|2,420
|2,383
|Additional paid-in capital
|765,220
|759,235
|767,636
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(21,817
|)
|(18,880
|)
|(20,416
|)
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(122,535
|)
|(64,291
|)
|499,386
|Less treasury shares, at cost
|(698,925
|)
|(709,809
|)
|(707,462
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficiency)
|(75,747
|)
|(31,325
|)
|541,527
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,756,741
|$
|2,233,296
|$
|3,299,945
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(unaudited, in 000s)
|Six months ended October 31,
|2019
|2018
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(338,246
|)
|$
|(328,946
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|81,262
|81,925
|Provision for bad debt
|1,890
|2,350
|Deferred taxes
|12,595
|17,913
|Stock-based compensation
|16,094
|11,839
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|71,859
|74,672
|Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets
|13,889
|(9,134
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|(267,257
|)
|(218,692
|)
|Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities
|(74,996
|)
|(81,014
|)
|Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves
|(206,278
|)
|(179,660
|)
|Other, net
|(4,128
|)
|1,056
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(693,316
|)
|(627,691
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(42,854
|)
|(66,422
|)
|Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(416,925
|)
|(24,549
|)
|Franchise loans funded
|(16,021
|)
|(8,915
|)
|Payments from franchisees
|7,902
|11,689
|Other, net
|50,839
|4,993
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(417,059
|)
|(83,204
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from line of credit borrowings
|135,000
|—
|Dividends paid
|(104,063
|)
|(103,484
|)
|Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered
|(190,369
|)
|(102,096
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,215
|1,746
|Other, net
|(18,544
|)
|(22,434
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(176,761
|)
|(226,268
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|1,053
|(3,209
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances
|(1,286,083
|)
|(940,372
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|1,707,727
|1,663,678
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|421,644
|$
|723,306
|SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
|$
|54,109
|$
|50,197
|Interest paid on borrowings
|39,952
|39,902
|Accrued additions to property and equipment
|3,409
|4,765
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
|Three months ended October 31,
|Six months ended October 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|REVENUES:
|U.S. assisted tax preparation
|$
|41,226
|$
|41,652
|$
|74,218
|$
|72,756
|U.S. royalties
|7,820
|8,062
|14,679
|15,633
|U.S. DIY tax preparation
|4,541
|2,994
|7,951
|5,775
|International
|44,926
|45,497
|85,507
|84,676
|Refund Transfers
|791
|560
|2,300
|1,984
|Emerald Card®
|8,616
|9,478
|22,471
|23,724
|Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan
|25,660
|24,318
|58,497
|60,895
|Tax Identity Shield®
|4,648
|5,243
|9,170
|9,984
|Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance™
|485
|397
|1,039
|844
|Wave
|10,902
|—
|14,527
|—
|Other
|11,186
|10,670
|20,804
|17,783
|160,801
|148,871
|311,163
|294,054
|Compensation and benefits:
|Field wages
|60,993
|59,096
|114,796
|109,028
|Other wages
|60,744
|50,046
|114,581
|97,868
|Benefits and other compensation
|28,708
|24,178
|55,182
|47,109
|150,445
|133,320
|284,559
|254,005
|Occupancy
|97,530
|104,880
|189,682
|195,606
|Marketing and advertising
|9,651
|8,586
|16,430
|15,480
|Depreciation and amortization
|42,657
|41,493
|81,262
|81,925
|Bad debt
|2,035
|188
|1,067
|(670
|)
|Other (1)
|101,222
|75,667
|176,068
|145,088
|Total operating expenses
|403,540
|364,134
|749,068
|691,434
|Other income (expense), net
|2,739
|4,464
|11,862
|9,006
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(21,306
|)
|(21,191
|)
|(42,377
|)
|(42,381
|)
|Pretax loss
|(261,306
|)
|(231,990
|)
|(468,420
|)
|(430,755
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(77,752
|)
|(61,053
|)
|(139,142
|)
|(111,021
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(183,554
|)
|(170,937
|)
|(329,278
|)
|(319,734
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(4,445
|)
|(5,339
|)
|(8,968
|)
|(9,212
|)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(187,999
|)
|$
|(176,276
|)
|$
|(338,246
|)
|$
|(328,946
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.93
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|$
|(1.65
|)
|$
|(1.55
|)
|Discontinued operations
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|(0.95
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|$
|(1.69
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|Weighted average basic and diluted shares
|198,079
|205,520
|200,058
|206,596
|EBITDA from continuing operations (2)
|$
|(197,343
|)
|$
|(169,306
|)
|$
|(344,781
|)
|$
|(306,449
|)
|(1)
|We reclassified $3.2 million and $5.4 million of supplies expense from its own financial statement line to other expenses for the three and six months ended October 31, 2018, respectively, to conform to the current year presentation.
|(2)
|See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|(in 000s)
|Three months ended October 31,
|Six months ended October 31,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net loss - as reported
|$
|(187,999
|)
|$
|(176,276
|)
|$
|(338,246
|)
|$
|(328,946
|)
|Discontinued operations, net
|4,445
|5,339
|8,968
|9,212
|Net loss from continuing operations - as reported
|(183,554
|)
|(170,937
|)
|(329,278
|)
|(319,734
|)
|Add back:
|Income taxes of continuing operations
|(77,752
|)
|(61,053
|)
|(139,142
|)
|(111,021
|)
|Interest expense of continuing operations
|21,306
|21,191
|42,377
|42,381
|Depreciation and amortization of continuing operations
|42,657
|41,493
|81,262
|81,925
|(13,789
|)
|1,631
|(15,503
|)
|13,285
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|(197,343
|)
|$
|(169,306
|)
|$
|(344,781
|)
|$
|(306,449
|)
|(in 000s, except per share amounts)
|Q1
|Q2
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS
|Three months
ended July 31,
2019
|Three months
ended October 31,
2019
|Six months ended
October 31, 2019
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(145,724
|)
|$
|(183,554
|)
|$
|(329,278
|)
|Adjustments (pretax):
|Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions
|16,239
|19,579
|35,818
|Adjusted pretax loss from continuing operations
|(129,485
|)
|(163,975
|)
|(293,460
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments (1)
|(4,162
|)
|(4,549
|)
|(8,711
|)
|Adjusted net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(133,647
|)
|$
|(168,524
|)
|$
|(302,171
|)
|Diluted loss per share (GAAP)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Adjustments, net of tax
|0.06
|0.08
|0.14
|Adjusted loss per share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(1.51
|)
|(1)
|Tax effect of adjustments is computed as the pretax effect of the adjustments multiplied by our effective tax rate before discrete items.
|(in 000s, except per share amounts)
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL
MEASURE - PRIOR YEAR
ADJUSTED EPS
|Three
months
ended July
31, 2018
|Three
months
ended
October 31, 2018
|Six
months
ended
October 31, 2018
|Three
months
ended
January 31, 2019
|Nine
months
ended
January 31, 2019
|Three
months
ended
April 30, 2019
|Twelve
months
ended
April 30, 2019
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(148,797
|)
|$
|(170,937
|)
|$
|(319,734
|)
|$
|(119,779
|)
|$
|(439,513
|)
|$
|884,769
|$
|445,256
|Adjustments (pretax):
|Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions
|15,204
|15,107
|30,311
|16,142
|46,453
|16,298
|62,751
|Adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations
|(133,593
|)
|(155,830
|)
|(289,423
|)
|(103,637
|)
|(393,060
|)
|901,067
|508,007
|Tax effect of adjustments (1)
|(3,786
|)
|(3,510
|)
|(7,296
|)
|(3,820
|)
|(11,116
|)
|(3,775
|)
|(14,891
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(137,379
|)
|$
|(159,340
|)
|$
|(296,719
|)
|$
|(107,457
|)
|$
|(404,176
|)
|$
|897,292
|$
|493,116
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|$
|(1.55
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(2.13
|)
|$
|4.32
|$
|2.15
|Adjustments, net of tax
|0.06
|0.05
|0.11
|0.06
|0.17
|0.07
|0.24
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|(1.44
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|$
|(1.96
|)
|$
|4.39
|$
|2.39
|(1)
|Tax effect of adjustments is computed as the pretax effect of the adjustments multiplied by our effective tax rate before discrete items.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.
We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business.
We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.
During the quarter we added adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as a non-GAAP measure, which excludes amortization of intangibles related to our acquisition of Wave and tax franchisee and competitor businesses. Due to the recent acquisition of Wave, we believe removing the impacts of amortization of acquired intangibles provides a more meaningful indicator of performance and will assist in understanding our financial results.
We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.
