Micron Publishes Fiscal 2019 Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Report

Second Annual Report Highlights Increasing Representation of Underrepresented Groups and Building a Culture of Inclusion

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 04, 2019 -- Micron Technology, Inc., today announced the publication of its second annual diversity, equality and inclusion report. The report is part of the company's continued efforts to build a diverse workforce and inclusive culture. It demonstrates Micron's progress in several key areas, including women's representation, pay equity and growth of employee resource groups (ERGs).



“Micron is pleased to announce the publication of our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion FY19 Annual Report, demonstrating our commitment to creating an environment where all team members can bring their authentic selves to work and contribute ideas that drive business success,” said Micron Vice President of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Sharawn Connors. “Micron believes that collaboration across our diverse workforce is the key to unlocking strength and innovation, and we are passionate about building a culture of inclusion where all team members are seen, heard, valued and respected.”

The Micron Diversity, Equality and Inclusion FY19 Annual Report provides a baseline for tracking the company’s progress, examining a variety of factors, including race/ethnicity, gender, job roles, philanthropy and compensation.

The report contains a number of highlights:

Dimensions of Diversity The expansion of Micron’s ERGs has been instrumental in creating an inclusive environment for everyone. The company added three new ERGs focused on the following groups: Black/African American team members, tenured and experienced team members and team members with disabilities. ERG membership grew by 72%, with eight ERGs and 38 global chapters. Micron launched its first ERG for people with disabilities, called Capable. Providing quality jobs and career advancement opportunities for people with disabilities is a strong focus at the company’s Japan, Taiwan, Europe and U.S. sites. Micron sponsored Pride parades in the U.S. — Boise, Idaho, and Washington D.C. — and launched an Inclusion Allies Coalition online-learning module.





Women’s Representation Globally Micron welcomed two women to its board of directors: Mary Pat McCarthy and MaryAnn Wright. As a result, women now make up 25% of Micron’s board. The percentage of female vice presidents at Micron nearly doubled, and the percentage of women in senior leadership increased from 10.4% to 13.5%. In FY19, Micron launched the Women Innovate (WIN) program to increase female participation in Micron’s patent program via mentorship and to promote collaboration and innovation.



Pay Equity Micron is committed to providing equal salary to men and women in similar roles in all our worldwide locations. In support of Micron’s ongoing commitment to pay equity, we regularly conduct proactive pay audits. As we closed FY19, we invested $830,000 to address differences in pay. Micron continues to enhance compensation policies and practices and has implemented more stringent compensation guidelines and in-depth reviews of off-cycle increases.



Micron is pleased to be recognized as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity in 2019 . Forbes’ anonymous survey asked over 50,000 participants to rank their organizations on fair and equal treatment of workers across the following categories: age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation.

Micron’s approach to diversity, equality and inclusion aims to create an environment where all Micron team members have opportunities to grow, contribute and advance. The full Micron Diversity, Equality and Inclusion FY19 Annual Report can be found at http://www.micron.com/dei .

