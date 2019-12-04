Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Celebrates the 96th Annual New York Stock Exchange Tree Lighting With Virtual Reality Showcase and Cruise Giveaways

/EIN News/ -- Virtual Reality Experience to Showcase Silver Cove, the New Expansion of Company’s Private Island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay



Company to Offer Event Attendees a Chance to Win a Cruise on its Newest, Most Innovative Ship, Norwegian Encore

MIAMI, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced its participation in the 96th Annual New York Stock Exchange Tree Lighting event on December 5th. During the event the Company will feature a virtual reality experience that will transport attendees from the cold winter weather in New York City to the tropical white sandy beaches of Norwegian’s luxurious private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. The experiences will showcase the island and its newly opened private luxury enclave, Silver Cove. The Company will also offer event attendees a chance to win one of five cruises on its newest and most innovative ship, Norwegian Encore.

“We are kicking off the holiday season right with the celebration of the 96th Annual New York Stock Exchange Tree Lighting,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “What better way to spread holiday cheer than to offer the chance to win a cruise on our newest and best-in-class ship, Norwegian Encore, and an opportunity to virtually experience paradise at our luxurious private Bahamian island.”

The recently unveiled exclusive oceanfront resort-style destination, Silver Cove, is the latest enhancement designed to elevate the guest experience at Norwegian’s 270-acre tropical oasis. The new oceanfront lagoon area includes private beachfront villas, a Mandara Spa with beachfront treatments as well as the exclusive Moët & Chandon Bar and upscale Silver Cove Restaurant and Bar. The 38 luxury air-conditioned villas range from studios to larger one-and-two-bedroom villas, all of which include private bathroom, daybed, club chairs, televisions with on-demand entertainment, outdoor patio and lounge seating, retractable glass walls providing unobstructed views and access to the private beachfront lagoon.

Great Stirrup Cay continues to be one of the line’s highest guest-rated ports featuring over 1,500 feet of accessible beachfront with white sand beaches; over 50 cabana and villa options; an array of fun-filled shore excursions including a new over water zipline experience that extends nearly 3,000 feet in length; and a dozen on-island food and beverage offerings. For Norwegian Encore’s press kit, including Silver Cove at Great Stirrup Cay assets, click here .

During the tree lighting event, event attendees can participate in a trivia contest and five event attendees will win their choice of a 7-Day cruise for two to the Caribbean or Bermuda in a balcony stateroom on Norwegian Encore, the Company’s newest, most innovative ship. For a chance to win, event attendees must visit Norwegian’s table during the tree lighting event for more information.

The NYSE Christmas tree has been a Downtown New York tradition since 1923, and is one of New York City’s oldest traditions, celebrating its 96th year. Initially the Exchange celebrated the holiday on its Trading Floor, but in 1923 began erecting a Christmas tree in front of its façade on Broad Street to celebrate with a public tree lighting for New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple.

The date coincides with the national tree lighting tradition and the completion of a fully developed electrical grid in Manhattan. On December 24, 1923, President Coolidge presided over the first national tree lighting which was organized to promote the use of electricity and electric Christmas lights as a safe alternative to candles on trees. It was a joint venture between the US Government and the electric industry. Since its founding, the NYSE has marked the Christmas Season as both a time of celebration and giving.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 27 ships with approximately 58,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce ten additional ships through 2027.

The new reception area of Silver Cove located on Great Stirrup Cay Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' private island in the Bahamas Mandara Spa Silver Cove at Great Stirrup Cay Two Bedroom Oceanfront Lagoon Villa Silver Cove at Great Stirrup Cay



