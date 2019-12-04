Jay Ankur Bansal Talks About His New Property Creekwood Village in Collaboration with Ashford Communities

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix businessman Jay Ankur Bansal announced his latest real estate collaboration with Ashford Communities. Before he began his partnership with Ashford Communities, Jay A. Bansal worked on real estate projects of his own, which included hotel and apartment projects. The collaboration with Ashford Communities, a real estate company in Houston known for its excellent multi-family property management, provided him with a unique opportunity.The collaboration between Ashford Communities and Jay A. Bansal has already made it possible for them to bring affordable multi-family properties to Houston. Due to the successful collaboration with Ashford, Jay Ankur Bansal and his team expanded to Austin, TX. They recently closed on the sale of two multi-family complexes, and one of them is Creekwood Village.Creekwood Village is a multi-family complex located in the Coronado Hills neighborhood of Northeast Austin. Jay Ankur Bansal and his team chose this location because the community has a reputation for being family-friendly, quiet, suburban, and easy to get to via highways. Families prefer this neighborhood because it’s quiet and doesn’t have a lot of nightlife. There are plenty of restaurants and decent shopping in the area. This neighborhood is also known for well-maintained streets, good-size homes, and reasonable prices.The population of this neighborhood is about 3,623 and has a diverse mix of people. Because of its proximity to highways, this neighborhood is quite accessible. The easy access by highway makes it easy for working individuals to commute to other parts of the city. Even though residents of this neighborhood have to travel to other areas of the city to enjoy the nightlife, they have a lot of restaurants at their fingertips. Creekwood Village is home to Tex-Mex restaurants, Cajun, Chinese, Korean BBQ, and many more.Creekwood Village complex offers 96 units in 6 apartment buildings, with the average unit size of 703 square feet. Some of the amenities include a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, large deck with furniture and electric smokers, dog area, and gated access. The team also chose this property because it’s also close to Concordia University Texas, Huston-Tillotson University, and the University of Texas at Austin. The leasing office is also located on-site.Former attorney, Jay Ankur Bansal has 15 years of experience as an entrepreneur. Some of his business ventures include owning gas station convenience stores, a medical-legal funding business, and medical software companies. He lives in Phoenix with his wife of 25 years, Rajani Bansal. The couple also takes time to help worthy causes in the community.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.