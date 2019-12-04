Stryker increases dividend 11%, declaring a $0.575 per share quarterly dividend

/EIN News/ -- Kalamazoo, Michigan, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and the previous quarter.

“We continue to deliver strong financial results, and consistent with our stated capital allocation philosophy, are raising our dividend 11%," said Kevin Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Katherine Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com



