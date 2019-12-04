ENT and Allergy Associates® Announces the Formation of QMMS USA, LLC

New Venture Will Explore Strategic Opportunities Nationally

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), founded in 1998 with the merger of several independent physician groups, is the nation’s largest full-service otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology practice. The group, which operates 46 clinical locations with over 220 physicians and 130 licensed audiologists, prides itself on its top-tier talent, cutting-edge technology, accessibility, and a strong company culture—a formula that has contributed to the group’s growth and continued success over the past two decades.



Today, ENTA proudly announces a major milestone with the launch of its new affiliate, QMMS USA, LLC - Quality Medical Management Services USA, LLC., a business services support company.



Beginning December 30, 2019, QMMS USA, LLC will leverage the wealth of practice management acumen, organizational experience, and cutting-edge medical applications assembled by ENTA over the past 20 years, to provide business support services to ENTA and other practices. These services include the integration of back-office management services, billing/revenue cycle management operations, IT and electronic health records, along with compliance and regulatory affairs. The new company will be wholly owned and operated by ENTA physicians and members of senior management and managed by the same administrative team that currently manages ENTA.



ENTA’s investment in electronic health records management, billing and collection systems, patient intake software, full-service call center operations, and application development platforms are the fundamental building blocks of the success ENTA enjoys today. All of this provides the foundation that has enabled ENTA to attract superior physicians who then can deliver the highest quality care to our patients under an umbrella of multifaceted support.



“Over the last two decades, we have transformed ENTA by combining our strong technical ability, seasoned senior management team, cost controls and operating efficiencies, and a healthy acquisition pipeline along with our deep understanding of the medical landscape” says Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA. Dr. Green continued: “it is the ultimate mission of QMMS USA to provide the best possible service at every touch point and to guide practices toward the future of medicine.”

Robert Glazer, CEO of QMMS USA notes, “Healthcare is rapidly changing. As the largest otolaryngology, allergy and audiology practice in the country, with more finely tuned technology and operations systems than most other practices, we are poised for continued growth and new business opportunities. Now, with the establishment of QMMS USA, LLC, we will be able to share the most impactful elements of our winning formula to guide growing practices to the next level in healthcare—and fully prepare them for the challenges the next decade of medicine will bring. ENTA/QMMS USA has engaged seasoned healthcare advisors to assist in evaluating the healthcare landscape. Glazer further stated: “Access to Capital will be key if we are to grow both Regionally and Nationally as the investments in both technology and manpower will be significant. Private Equity, Health Insurance Companies, Hospital Systems and Global Health related companies are all looking at this space to invest for the future.”

The team QMMS USA has decided to work with includes these three firms and their respective leads:



• Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP – Independent Accountants – Alan Badey

• Epstein Becker and Green – Healthcare Legal Counsel – Gary Herschman, Esq

• ECG – Healthcare Management Consultants – Hector Torres



About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 46 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.



About QMMS USA, LLC:

Backed by over 20 years of experience, Quality Medical Management Services USA (QMMS USA) offers healthcare consultancy services in the area of medical staff operations, practice management, ancillary service revenue enhancement, compliance, records management, and business applications. QMMS USA provides a seasoned team to offer leading edge healthcare business management. QMMS USA implements best practices throughout to ensure success.

