Smith Management Group Supports Operation FINALLY HOME

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa® company, joined Hibbs Homes and other local businesses to help raise money to support Operation FINALLY HOME with a fundraiser at Top Golf.



The Smith Management Group team, Hibbs Homes, and several sponsors came together for an afternoon of golf, food, music, tournament-style games, and most importantly, to help raise money to support Operation FINALLY HOME. Operation FINALLY HOME provides homes and home modifications for wounded, ill, and/or injured military veterans. Funds raised from the event went toward local builds. A portion of the proceeds also went to benefit the Home Builders Charitable Foundation. The Smith Management Group had a team of six golfers that included three employees, two developers, and a valued board member. The event provided attendees with a networking lunch and silent auction.



“Smith Management Group was honored to be a sponsor for this extraordinary charitable event,” stated Mindy Gaines, SMG director of business development. “Not only was it fun and a great networking opportunity, but it also helped raise money for a wonderful cause. We would like to thank Kim Hibbs and Hibbs Homes for organizing the event. We look forward to participating in the future.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmithManagementGroup

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.