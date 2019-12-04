VMware Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

VMware Recognized as a Leader for Second Consecutive Year, Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute and Furthest for Completeness of Vision

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for the second consecutive year. Covering 19 vendors in the space, the report positioned VMware as a Leader highest for the ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision.



VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud delivers the most advanced SASE (Secure Access Services Edge) solution and is architected to be the SD-WAN platform of the future in cloud and networking software, while being the SD-WAN solution of the present. The cloud landscape is evolving rapidly and enterprises seeking to digitally transform their business need to be ready to embrace a Network of Cloud Services architecture. More and more services such as security, analytics and mid mile connectivity are moving to the cloud in addition to the already ubiquitous IaaS, PaaS and SaaS clouds. Only a hyper-scalable SD-WAN architecture can extend access to this Network of Cloud Services to all users with a software defined footprint.

VMware is also partnering in an industry-leading effort to bring the combined power of 5G and SD-WAN to businesses worldwide, to give companies of all sizes unprecedented control and scalability of their WANs. The VMware SD-WAN solution will act as an overlay in conjunction with 5G underlays to deliver cost-effective, high-performance, application-aware services at the network edge when 5G rollouts become a reality.

“VMware is proud to again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in WAN Edge Infrastructure,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware. “VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud was one of the first products to enter this industry, and now we believe we are leading the industry into the multi-cloud phase by enabling the network of cloud services, with our advanced SASE solution and hyperscale SD-WAN architecture.”

VMware’s unique hyperscale SD-WAN architecture is comprised of thousands of gateways across every major cloud provider, and more than 100 telecommunication service provider partners around the world deliver hyperscale SD-WAN to help customers achieve improved application performance, rapid deployment, network resiliency and simplified WAN operations at lower costs.

