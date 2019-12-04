Dominican Republic Executes In-Country Travel Advisor Advocacy Initiative

40 top-performing U.S. travel agents invited to discuss and experience the real Dominican Republic as part of the country’s recovery plan

/EIN News/ -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism welcomed 40 top-producing travel advisors from across the United States to the luxurious Sanctuary Cap Cana Hotel & Resort in Punta Cana November 17-20, for an exclusive and in-depth destination experience. From touring new and legacy brand hotel properties, indulging in world-class cuisine and taking part in a few favorite off-site excursions, attendees were offered a first-hand look at the state of travel in the country.

The hand-selected group of agents had the chance to take-in the beauty and enjoy the unparalleled experience of vacationing in Dominican Republic, while also learning about recent measures the country has taken to further ensure the maximum enjoyment and safety of its guests with a half-day work session featuring a travel expert panel to offer insights and address questions from the group.

The panel consisted of Lucien Echevarria, New York executive director for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, Kevin Froemming, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Playa Hotel Group, John Long, vice president of sales and marketing at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, and Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing, all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels. The panel spent over two hours offering an in-depth state of the union for the major hotel chains they represent and the country as a whole. Attendees received detailed information on increased health and security measures that have been put in place to ensure the well-being of all visitors. Advisors were also given the unique chance to not only ask questions but have the panel of travel experts address any concerns they or their clients may have related to vacationing in-country.

“Travel advisors are trusted-experts on the front lines of the travel decision making process and critical element to ensure that tourism to our country will bounce back stronger than ever,” Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “This initiative was developed to offer a transparent first-hand look at Dominican Republic, correct market perception, create advocacy and increase bookings.”

The activation was orchestrated in conjunction with Travel Weekly. The media outlet promoted the event live time via its digital, native and social brand channels. Participating hotels and the participating travel advisors also shared their experiences via social channels using the tag #TheRealDR. Following the event’s completion, the experience will be featured in an exclusive Travel Weekly.com article, and a webinar featuring the recorded panel will be packaged into an informational and engaging on-demand presentation that will be available to all U.S. travel advisors later this year.

This effort is another extension of the country’s recovery marketing strategy #TheRealDR, which focuses on third-party testimonials and endorsements reinforcing the diversity and authenticity of Dominican Republic. The campaign launched in late October and begins the next chapter of Dominican Republic’s global tourism positioning efforts. This approach will continue to extend into the brand’s other marketing channels and media efforts, including, but not limited to events, in-country activations, a robust social media campaign and more.

For a first look at the creative for the campaign, visit: http://www.godominicanrepublic.com/therealdr/. Join the conversation on social media and see first-hand from tourists with the hashtag #TheRealDR. For more information on hotels, attractions, activities and to begin planning your Dominican adventure, please visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/

