Toga Limited (OTCQX:TOGL) at Singapore FinTech Festival 2019

SINGAPORE, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November was an exciting month for Toga Limited as it participated in the biggest gathering of FinTech companies in the world — the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF). The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) concluded its combined week-long event on 15 November 2019, which attracted more than 60,000 participants from 140 countries. The event also saw a record 569 speakers, close to 1,000 exhibitors and 41 international pavilions.



The event participation was a great way to showcase the latest developments from Toga Limited.

Toga’s Yippi App (available in Google Play and the Apple store) has now hit 400,000 active users in the South East Asian region alone.

Yippi is a free super social messaging App with proprietary TRT technology. It is one of the fastest growing Apps in South East Asia. Yippi is a unique super app that empowers its users with numerous functionalities in a single complete app that includes: Wallet, Social media, Games, Stickers, Ecosystem, Languages, Artificial intelligence, Secret Chat, Fun Camera, Whiteboard, Free Chats with Voice & Video calls, Meeting room, Forward Voice Message, Read & Burn and People nearby.

Apart from these features Yippi’s proprietary TRT Technology is seen as a game changer in this industry. With the current introduction of this health providing digital technology the download and active users of Yippi is expected to rise at a much faster rate.

As of October 31, 2019, there is approximately 400,000 monthly active users in Yippi. The quarterly user growth in Yippi can be seen as below:

User Growth 7/31/2019 10/31/2019 User Change % Change 305,297 409,222 103,925 34%

Yippi is also seen as a provider of e-commerce platform. E-commerce in the Southeast Asia region has grown by more than 62% CAGR over the past 3 years according to the Google-Temasek e-Conomy SEA 2018 report. The report also estimates that e-commerce will exceed $100 billion in GMV by 2025, from $23 billion in 2018.

Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is the world’s largest FinTech festival and a global platform for the FinTech community.

Attendees comprised FinTech players, techno-preneurs, policy makers, financial industry leaders, private equity/venture capitalist investors, and academics. The festival featured highlights such as the FinTech Conference with a new AI in Finance Summit and Global Investors’ Summit. There were also traditional features such as the FinTech Awards, Global FinTech Hackcelerator, Innovation Lab Crawl and Industry Networking and Workshops.

The Festival is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in partnership with The Association of Banks in Singapore and in collaboration with SingEx Holdings. Find out more at www.fintechfestival.sg .

