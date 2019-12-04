Minimizer hires Deb Lundell as Director of Human Resources

Minnesota native returns to her home state

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eager to add to its growing team, Minimizer has hired Debra Lundell, PHR, SHRM-CP, as its new Director of Human Resources.

“I’ve always been attracted to thriving companies that are in transition, and Minimizer fits that description to a ‘T,’” Lundell said.

“We interviewed a number of highly qualified candidates, and Deb was a perfect match,” Minimizer CEO Christopher “CT” Thorpe said. “We’re seeing significant growth right now, and her background of scaling and expanding HR departments for growing companies is something that appealed to us.”

Lundell brings more than 26 years of experience with her, holding HR positions with Kraft Cheese, the state of North Dakota, and Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc.

“I wanted to work for a company with integrity; one that doesn’t treat people as disposable,” Lundell said. “We need to offer employees the things they need to be successful.”

Lundell is a Minnesota native who returns to her home state after spending the last several years in Florida.

“I’m a Minnesota girl at heart,” Lundell said. “I missed the ‘Minnesota Nice.’ That’s the culture I grew up in and that’s what I wanted to return to.”

